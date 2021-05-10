Cosmetics tycoon Aliff Syukri shocked after his Hari Raya song tops YouTube Malaysia despite fierce competition (VIDEO)

Cosmetic mogul, Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman is in disbelief after his Hari Raya song is currently trending at number one on YouTube Malaysia. — Screenshot from Youtube/ TV Terlajak Laris

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Controversial cosmetics mogul, Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman is in disbelief after his Hari Raya song started trending at number one on YouTube Malaysia.

The flamboyant entrepreneur released his song along with its own music video titled Lala Raya just about a week ago and has already received a whopping 1.5 million views.

Aliff took to his Instagram to express his gratitude and surprise.

“I never thought victory would be on my side.

“Even with fierce competition, as there are over six to eight artistes who have released their own Raya songs this year, but this song still made it to the number one trending.

“This song wouldn’t come this far without the support of fellow Malaysians,” he wrote in the post.

The 34-year-old also admits that he was still overwhelmed by local support even though his song did not get any backing from local television broadcasters or radio stations.

“No matter what happens, even though I am faced with numerous challenges, I will still continue to unleash my inner talent with a strong will,” Aliff wrote in his post.

The video also caught the attention of Malaysia’s Health Ministry which asked for permission to use his song for their Facebook Live streaming of daily Covid-19 updates.

The health ministry's comment on Aliff's 'Lala Raya' music video. — Screenshot from Youtube/TV Terlajak Laris

Aliff’s Raya song also caught the attention of local comedian Zizan Razak who commented on Aliff’s post:

“Truly, you are the country’s number one singer. You’re even trending on number one.

“Even your vocal sounds like western country’s artists. I hope you can perform at the Grammys after this.”

Aside from that, Instagram users can also be seen thanking Aliff for his song.

“Thank you for taking the time to entertain us Malaysians especially during these stressful times,” user Adzarina commented.

“You’re not the country’s number one singer Datuk, you’re the country’s number one entertainer, especially when the people are sad as they’re not allowed to ‘balik kampung’, congratulations Datuk,” user ta_yusoff78 commented.

Aliff Syukri’s Lala Raya which was released on May 3 last week has received over 1.5 million views with over 50,000 likes and is still trending number one on YouTube Malaysia at the time of writing.

The music video showcased Aliff clad in Baju Melayu celebrating Hari Raya in a traditional Malay-themed background.