From challenging the norm to celebrating in the new normal, this year’s Hari Raya ads are here to entertain (VIDEO)

Screenshot from TNB's 'Hikmah Raya Aida' ad. — Screenshot from Youtube/ TNB

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — While every festive season has its own dose of specialities, Malaysians from every walk of life also look forward to seasonal advertisements.

You know, the ones that either make you laugh, cry or just go hohum.

So, here are some ads that have caught the eye of social media users for Hari Raya.

As far as Hari Raya ads in Malaysia go, biscuits manufacturer Julie’s Biscuits has taken a whole new approach with their “Ini Iklan Raya, Tau” which highlights the importance of challenging the norm while also showing appreciation towards women.

The ad features local actor, Amerul Affendi who plays the role of a director who’s trying to direct a Hari Raya ad which ends up being a spoof of past Hari Raya ads.

The ad also features other prominent local actresses such as Fauziah Nawi and Sharifah Shahirah.

In terms of challenging the norm, you have a young girl questioning why she has to be the one cooking and a mother who is reluctant to ask her daughter when she will be getting married.

Highlighting the festivities in the new normal is Petronas with their “Syukur Raya” ad.

The animated ad, which is also a musical, focuses on keeping the Hari Raya spirit alive amongst neighbours during this pandemic time.

The ad is also a mirror to the current situation in Malaysia as interstate travel is still not allowed due to the movement control order and conditional movement control order implemented by the government in the fight against Covid-19.

Apart from that, local household company, Mr DIY came through with their warm Hari Raya ad titled “Kerana Azman” which highlighted the deaf and mute communities in Malaysia.

The ad follows the story of a boy named Yusuf who befriended a deaf and mute boy named Azman who later inspires Yusuf in his life.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) on the other hand is bringing back their beloved character from their past Hari Raya ads, Aida, in their “Hikmah Raya Aida” Hari Raya ad.

The ad follows the continuation of Aida who now runs her own kuih raya business and stays with her family in her own house.

The ad highlights the importance of family ties by spending time together no matter where you are.

Telecommunication company, Maxis is putting the spotlight to the small local businesses with their “Raya Si Sakan” Hari Raya ad.

As local businesses are amongst those affected badly during this pandemic, Maxis has featured some local products through their Hari Raya ad which also features local actor and director, Aziz M Osman.

To keep with the festive spirit, we’ve also compiled a few other Raya ads that are equally as impactful like those by Julie’s Biscuits and Maxis.

Enjoy the clips and here’s wishing our readers a Selamat Hari Raya!