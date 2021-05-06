Frustrated resident leaves note asking neighbour to tone down on noisy sex and audio recording as 'proof'

The note and recording on the neighbour's door. ― Picture via Reddit

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 ― Fed up of listening to their neighbours having loud sex, a condominium resident in US resorted to leaving a note and a recording of the sound as evidence on their door in a bid to ask the neighbour to tone down.

Taking to Reddit, the resident shared a photo of the A4 note and a graph that detailed how sound travels.

Using the handle u/megirl94, the resident shared that the neighbor liked to have loud sex.

“After letting them know previously, they haven’t stopped so I left them a nice note on their door for everyone to see. Petty at its finest,” the neighbour wrote in the post.

In the note, the neighbour wrote that living in a condo building means one tends to be closer to their neighbors.

“Meaning I could be living in a completely different area of our building and still be able to hear you loudly having sex.

“Now, don't get me wrong. I am very happy you have a GREAT sex life but I think I can speak for many of us in the building when I ask you to please quiet down. I feel bad for your immediate neighbors.”

The neighbour pointed out they had complained about the loud sex previously which led to the couple to quiet down for two weeks.

“I can say I don't particularly enjoy having my 5-year-old daughter ask me “why's that lady screaming outside?”

The note, signed by the “18 units overlooking the courtyard”, ended with the neighbour asking the couple to monitor their volume of moaning and sexual noises.

“Whether it's with another person or with yourself. No judgement on my end.”

“In the instance, you think this is horse s*** and need some proof, I have recorded how loud you are and placed it on the attached flash drive for you to listen to yourself and make your own opinions.”