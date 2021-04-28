For the first time ever, migratory bird Hoopoe makes Taiping Lake Gardens its nesting place

The Taiping Municipal Council (MPT) has announced that a pair of Hoopoe has set up a nest at Taiping Lake Gardens. ― Picture courtesy of MPT

IPOH, April 28 ― The Taiping Lake Gardens has become a place for migratory birds especially endangered ones to gather and reproduce.

In a statement, Taiping Municipal Council announced the birds were Oriental Pied Hornbill and Rhinoceros Hornbill.

The latest bird to nest at the lake was a pair of Hoopoe, notable for their distinctive “crown” of feathers.

It was also the first time that they have come to the lake gardens.

“The pair's appearance was realised some two weeks ago by bird enthusiasts,” council president Khairul Amir Mohamad Zubir said.

Khairul said Hoopoe originates from around Europe, Africa and Asia.

“The species are divided into several sub-species depending on the country it originates from. “The ones that appeared at Taiping Lake Gardens are believed to be from Asia, specifically northern Asia.”

Khairul said the Hoopoe migrate during the winter season between September and April.

“Normally, the birds will return to their original country in April,” he said, adding that there were also some that continue to stay on in their host country to breed.

Khairul said the council would look after the pair's safety, adding that they were currently nesting on the yellow flame tree.

He added the council would be working with the Wildlife and National Parks Department to monitor the pair's activities.

Khairul also urged the people not to disturb the Hoopoe's nest.

The council, he said, had placed barrier rope to deter people from going too near to the nest.

“It is to avoid the pair from getting stressed up and leave the place,” he added.