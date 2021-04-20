Disabled fragrance seller receives overwhelming orders after Malaysians flock to buy his products in support (VIDEO)

The tide turned for Shopee seller Foo Chia Keat after a Twitter user urged Malaysians to support his business. — Picture from Twitter/@BlieseHQ

PETALING JAYA, April 20 — A disabled (OKU) fragrance seller was inundated with orders from supportive Malaysian customers after a kind Twitter user helped to promote his products.

Upon noticing Foo Chia Keat’s Shopee Live session only received a measly seven views, Twitter user @shykinn was moved by his self-sufficient attitude when she found out he was disabled (OKU).

“Stalked this uncle and found out he sells home and car fragrance, he’s an OKU,” she wrote, using the Malay acronym for “Orang Kelainan Upaya” or disabled person.

“His Bahasa Melayu is so fluent.

“Support him, guys, I’m sure it would make his day if lots of people buy his items.”

The Twitter user then shared the seller’s profile on her page which had only received three sales at that point.

The tweet quickly went viral, receiving 43,700 retweets and more than 38,000 likes at the time of writing, apart from being reuploaded by multiple users on various social media platforms.

Since Saturday, Foo has been receiving overwhelming sales from caring Malaysians who rallied to buy the Bliese fragrance products.

Foo clocked in so many sales to the point he had to stop taking orders to allow him to keep up with the high demand.

“The uncle is now on vacation because too many orders are coming in — these Twitter citizens are so kind,” @alyaakhalid_ wrote.

Busier than ever, Foo even had to drop by the fragrance company’s headquarters to pack the parcels for customers.

“Mr Foo is so happy that all of you supported him,” Bliese tweeted, also thanking @shykinn for spreading the word.

Foo also recorded a message of gratitude for his newfound customer base.

On top of praising Bliese for its equal opportunity policy, heart-warming messages poured in from Malaysians who wished Foo good health and continued success for his business.