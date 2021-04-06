UDA kicks off 50th-anniversary celebrations with dazzling array of prizes up for grabs

(From left) UDA group property development COO Noor Azmi Salleh, BoD member Nordin Mohd Zain, Jalaluddin, Mohd Salem, and BoD member Mohd Asri Abdul Ghani showing off the grand prize for the campaign. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, April 6 — Property developer and asset management company UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA) is ringing in its golden jubilee with an enticing giveaway for its clients.

The UDA 50 Golden Offers campaign with the tagline “Own and Win” offers potential customers a chance to win 50 prizes worth more than RM500,000, including a shiny new Proton X50, five units of 50-gramme gold bars, and five units of Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycles.

Clients can also enjoy a seven to 10 per cent rebate when purchasing selected UDA properties across Malaysia.

UDA chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said the campaign is the company’s way of saying “thank you” to those that have shown their support for UDA in the last 50 years.

“We hope that this campaign and offering residential and commercial properties all over Malaysia will stimulate interest among potential customers.

“This initiative will promote local property market and property ownership in line with UDA’s key message: enriching affordable and sustainable lifestyle,” said Jalaluddin during the campaign launch this morning at the Legasi property showroom in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur.

Jalaluddin said UDA aims to show its appreciation for clients who have stuck with them through thick and thin over the past five decades. — Picture by Hari Anggara

A red Proton X50 was unveiled at the event today along with quizzes and a Guess the Gold weight competition for members of the media.

Also present during the event was UDA president and chief executive officer Mohd Salem Kailany, board members, and senior management from UDA.

Prizes for the UDA 50 Golden Offers giveaway will be handed out through a lucky draw system and anyone who purchases a UDA property unit from January 1 to October 31, 2021 is eligible to participate.

Each contestant is entitled to one entry to the lucky draw for every RM100,000 spent to purchase the UDA property unit.

If you’re already an UDA client, don’t fret as customers who signed a sales and purchase agreement in 2020 are entitled to receive a multiplier bonus of two entries per RM100,000 spent.

UDA has properties in several states across Malaysia and plans for projects in Sabah and Sarawak are in the works. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Property owners at the following housing and commercial projects are eligible for the contest: Legasi Kampung Baru Residence, Akasia Jubilee Residence, and 38 Bangsar Residence in Kuala Lumpur, Elevate commercial units, Evoke Condominium, and Crescent Dew bungalows in Penang, Pisonia Ville and Rossa Terrace in Johor Bahru, Coast Commercial Centre and Sarai bungalows in Terengganu, and Pelindung Heights’ double-storey semi-detached homes in Pahang.

Uda was established on November 12, 1971 under its former name Urban Development Authority and has played a key role in developing the metropolitan landscape of Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and Johor Baru, Penang, and Terengganu since its inception.

It is currently operating as a government-linked company under the purview of the entrepreneur development and cooperatives ministry (Medac).

For more information on UDA’s 50 Golden Offers campaign, visit their website.