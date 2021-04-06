After Johor woman asked to pay up RM10,500 in rent, son goes to TikTok with plea to get customers for her food stall

Normalah has been struggling to keep herself afloat as business has been bad since the MCO. — Screengrab via Facebook/FedtriYahya

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, April 6 — A son’s initiative to promote his mother’s food stall selling food such as mee bandung, ayam goreng berempah and bakso has led to people visiting the stall.

Muhammad Farid Abdul Rahman, who posted the video on TikTok told Malay Mail that since the first movement control order (MCO), his mother had been struggling to keep the food stall business afloat.

On top of that, his mother Normalah Daud became gutted when she was recently told to pay RM10,500 for her three-month rent during the first MCO.

Normalah has been working at the stall in Danga Bay for the past 15 years.

Muhammad Farid said his mother had to pay the full rental amount although business has been bad.

“That’s a really huge figure and with business being slow for her, my family and I were wondering how to pay that amount.

“There was no discount given on the rent even when we told the landlord that mother has been struggling with keeping herself afloat.

“The work from home (WFH) policy has also made it harder for my mother as many are not going out to eat at stalls or restaurants.”

Muhamad Farid added that before the MCO, his mother had two workers from Indonesia helping in the stall, but they had already returned to their country.

Now, Muhammad Farid’s two elder brothers have been roped in to help their mother with cleaning the place and looking after the stall.

His mother wakes early every morning to cook breakfast meals first such as mihun goreng and would then proceed with cooking lunch meals.

“Lately, she has been falling asleep in the stall as she has been so tired and exhausted,” he said.

TV3 host Fedtri Yahya also took to Facebook to share Normalah’s sad story.

The post has been liked by over 50,000 Facebook users with many people offering sympathy and hoping that Normalah would stay strong amid such uncertainties.