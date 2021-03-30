Twenty containers of sex toys on its way for delivery after Suez Canal unblocked

A shipment carrying sex toys is on its way for delivery after the giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal fully floated yesterday. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 ― With the giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal fully floated yesterday, a shipment carrying sex toys is on its way for delivery.

The ship, which carried dildos, vibrators and male masturbators, is one of more than an estimated 400 ships waiting to pass through the canal, UK portal Daily Mail reported.

Quoting EDC Retail CEO Evertine Magerman, the portal said there were over 20 containers on the ship.

“A lot of these products were sold for Christmas and Valentine's Day.”

The company predicts they will lose millions in revenue due to the hold-up, and had even been considering rerouting via Africa, adding an extra five to seven days to the journey.

“That also means higher costs, not to mention the extra risks. It's winter in South Africa and the ocean can be rough there. And then you also have the chance of piracy. But that decision is not ours, it is up to the shipping company,” Magerman said.

Meanwhile, agents told news agency Reuters that ships would resume passing the canal from 7pm (5pm GMT).

The Evergreen became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds early last Tuesday, halting traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

It had blocked the canal for almost a week.

At least 400 vessels are waiting to transit the canal, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and liquefied natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas vessels.

A Suez Canal Authority official said it could take up to three days to clear the backlog.