KLIA crazy sale returns from March 25 with discounts of up to 70pc

MAHB is holding another KLIA Crazy Sale, which offers up to 70 per cent discount, at KLIA this month as part of its efforts to assist retailers while international borders remain closed. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SEPANG, March 23 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd is holding another KLIA Crazy Sale, which offers up to 70 per cent discount, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) this month as part of its efforts to assist retailers while international borders remain closed.

To be held from this Thursday to March 28 at Terminal 1, the event would feature exclusive duty-absorbed travel retail products ranging from perfumes and cosmetics, chocolates and confectionery, fashion apparels and accessories, lifestyle products such as electronic gadgets, it said in a statement today.

These products are from eight major airports retailers, including Eraman, Valiram, Dimensi Eksklusif, Heinemann, Sprint Cass, DR Group, Karyaneka and Retail One.

The KLIA Crazy Sale this time would also feature the debut of local homegrown brand Batik Boutique at the airport-wide marketplace, the airport operator said.

Malaysia Airports has successfully organised two KLIA Crazy Sale events last year.

Senior general manager for commercial services Hani Ezra Hussin said the two events in 2020 received a positive response as Malaysia Airports made airport shopping accessible to the public without the need to have a boarding pass.

“We welcomed over 19,000 shoppers and saw average daily sales increase to 18 per cent from the first to second sale,” she said.

As a safety measure at KLIA Crazy Sale, Malaysia Airports said, only a limited number of shoppers would be allowed in the event area at any one time.

“To ensure the safety of shoppers, guests must go through thermal scanning, scan the MySejahtera QR code, wear face masks and practise physical distancing,” it said, adding that children below the age of 13 years old would not be allowed in the event area. — Bernama



