Penang hair salon offers to restyle customer’s hair after their trainee gives an unsatisfactory cut

A Penang woman will be getting a new hair cut after her earlier cut turned up less than satisfactory. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The art director of a Penang hair salon will restyle one of their customers’ hair after the initial cut turned out unsatisfactory.

In a statement issued via its Facebook page, Hairstory International (Air Itam) apologised to the customer over her encounter.

“We could never imagined the damage our stylist had caused to her and we will surely take up full responsibility for the mistake,” it said in the post.

The post also said that they were grateful to be given another chance from the customer to visit the salon tomorrow for a re-styling session.

The salon also promised to increase their training frequency for all their trainees and stylists to avoid such incidents in the future.

The customer had earlier posted about her encounter at the salon on her Facebook with a picture of her hair after it was cut at the salon.

“This is my first time getting so worked up after a hair-cut,” she shared in the post.

The woman said her regular hairstylist had been fully booked forcing her to request for another stylist.

“I specifically asked for another stylist and not an apprentice. In the end the style I asked for became this,” she wrote.

The woman said the salon could be considered as a reputable one.

“Only later I found out the person who cut my hair did not understand the style I wanted,” she said, adding that her hair ended up looking like a haircut given by a mother to her child.

Her post had since been shared 13,000 times and received 14,000 reactions.