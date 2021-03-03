Vietnamese man spends RM70,000 on plastic surgery after he was made fun of at job interview

The 26-year-old makeup artist from Saigon underwent nine plastic surgery procedures after interviewers said he was ‘unattractive’. — Screengrab from TikTok/@quyen_do8

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Tired of being made fun of and insulted for his appearance, a man in Vietnam decided to go under the knife for a transformation.

The 26-year-old’s plastic surgery journey went viral after he shared videos of his dramatic alteration on TikTok.

News site Oddity Central reported that the young man was determined to radically change his appearance after he was laughed at during a job interview.

Do Quyen decided to sign up for cosmetic surgery after interviewers said he was unattractive.

He added that his parents were against his wishes but Do went ahead with the procedures that amounted to nearly 400 million dong (RM70,000) of his savings.

He underwent nine major procedures including rhinoplasty, chin implants, porcelain veneers, lip reshaping, double eyelid surgery and lip implants.

Do revealed his physical appearance disadvantaged his job prospects and he felt a change was needed to land a job.

“The first time I came home after plastic surgery, my parents did not recognise me,” Do said.

“I expected as much, but I still could not hold back my tears.”

The young man’s regular TikTok posts of his radical transition have been gaining plenty of views on the video-sharing platform.

Although Do’s cosmetic enhancement was criticised by some users, the makeup artist said he has no regrets going under the knife, telling followers to do whatever makes them happy.

“Always be strong and find the beauty that you are most confident in,” said Do, who has 90,100 TikTok followers.

“The standard of beauty for me is that when you look at yourself in the mirror and you feel satisfied and confident.”