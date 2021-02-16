UK family build Las Vegas-themed sports bar to keep occupied during lockdown, spend time together

‘O’ Gradys Bar’ features facilities such as a pool table, televisions and a games room for the family to relax and spend time together. ― Screengrab via BirminghamMail

PETALING JAYA, Feb 16 ― A UK family of nine are able to pride themselves for working together to build a Las Vegas-themed sports bar in their back garden.

According to DailyStar, the newly-built bar, ‘O’ Gradys Bar’, was built as part of the family’s lockdown project and for them to spend time together as a family.

‘O’ Gradys Bar’ is a sports bar just like any sports bar ― and comes with facilities such as a pool table, three televisions, a game room, a jukebox and even barrels of draught beer.

According to the father John O'Grady, he got his entire family to design the bar for RM252,951 (£45,000) after his work as a carpenter came to halt during the lockdown.

“The Vegas themed sports bar has memorabilia from all the places we have been.

“Most of our Friday and Saturday nights are spent together as family while Sunday afternoons are reserved for watching football matches.”

He added that his children love it as there is also a games room for them to use their iPads and computers.

A friend of the O'Gradys. Graffiti artist David Brown, helped design and spray painted the walls while beer kegs were regularly delivered by another friend who runs a brewery near their home.

O’Grady said that the project had always been in the pipeline for some years now, but never took off until the recent lockdown.

“No one has seen our sports bar yet because of the lockdown.

“But our friends have seen pictures and they can't wait for them to see the bar with their own eyes,” he said.

The family-of-nine includes his four children, his eldest son's partner, his mum and dad who all live together and all have chipped in to help with the building of the sports bar.