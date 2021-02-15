Hermes Oran sandals recreated with orange peels sets social media on DIY spree

Baby sandals made with Mandarin orange peels have gone viral for its creatively-inspired footwear. — Picture via Facebook/ Marketing Bait

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, Feb 15 — Thai marketing agency Marketing Bait’s Facebook post had a lot of ‘a-peel’ as they took on Mandarin orange peels to DIY a pair of designer sandals.

Inspired by the Hermès Oran sandals, orange peels are used to recreate the designer brand’s footwear.

While the Hermès Oran sandals cost a whopping RM 2,700, the orange peel versions undoubtedly cost much less.

The post on Facebook has gone viral with over 18,000 likes, with many taking to recreating their own baby-sized versions of the footwear.