Missing her hometown this CNY, Subang woman helps assam laksa seller who feeds homeless in Penang

PETALING JAYA, Feb 10 — Unable to go back home for Chinese New Year this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Irena Oung was undoubtedly feeling a little homesick.

Consequently, the Subang Jaya resident felt the need to “do something” to commemorate the festive season and found the perfect opportunity to do so after chancing upon an online food aid initiative for homeless people in Penang.

Oung, and her group of friends, collectively managed to donate roughly 80 packs of assam laksa as part of Penang local Lim Eng Seng’s social efforts.

Lim makes and donates packs of his “Uncle Lim Best Penang Assam Laksa” to homeless individuals based on the profits he makes from sales of the iconic dish.

“When I saw the post about a man selling and donating assam laksa for homeless people, I knew I had to help out,” said Oung in an interview with Malay Mail.

“I am from Penang. So I thought it would be nice to do something like this for the people in my hometown, especially just before CNY.

“I can’t go back, I can’t do anything. So if there is someone doing something to help the people there, I felt I should at least help them out.”

Oung, who runs her own Nyonya food business from home, added that she hoped more people would support Lim in his efforts and also help out other Malaysians who are struggling.

“Most of us, including myself, are still very blessed. I still have a home and a roof over my head. But these people don’t have that and are stuck out on the streets.

“They don’t even know where their next meal is coming from. So hopefully this can help some of them in some way.”

Lim told Malay Mail that he has been giving food away for over a month, after a loyal customer offered to pay-forward meals for those in need.

“I couldn’t operate outside anymore because of the movement control order (MCO). So one of my customers wanted to help me out by making a big order and told me to give the food to whoever needs it.

“After that, I posted about this online and many more people wanted to buy my laksa. So I figured that I could collect more donations like this by selling my laksa and giving it to the homeless,” said Lim.

The 67-year-old, who sells his food at the Hin Bus Depot community market, added that he started out with around 40 packs of laksa for the homeless but has since been able to increase that amount to about 120 packs.

Lim said that he distributes the food every other day to areas such as upper Penang Road, Kuan Im See Temple and Komtar in Georgetown.

“I distribute the food mostly at Komtar during the day because there are so many people who wait there for aid. I try to do it as often as I can, about every alternate day. I just can’t do it every day because I get too tired,” said Lim.

He also said that he wished he could distribute the food aid at night as many of the “real” homeless people only came out at that time.

“Because of the MCO, I don’t want to go out at night, for my own safety. But it’s during that time that you meet the real ‘street’ people,” he said.

“But I also don’t blame the people who come and collect the food during the day, even if they aren’t actually homeless. Many people are suffering now with no work, no money and no food.”

Lim also hopes that his assam laksa can bring a little warmth to those in need during these tough times.

“Doing this keeps me busy. So I don’t worry too much about my own problems. These people don’t have food to eat, so I try to think about that instead,” he said.

“At least they can have something different and warm to eat. I make it very hot so it stays warm for long. This way they can enjoy something other than rice which is usually given out in food aid.”