300 Tanjung Tokong residents to move into new apartments provided by UDA

PETALING JAYA, Feb 8— UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA) is providing more than 300 Tanjung Tokong Phase 4A residents in George Town, Penang with new homes at no cost as part of its resettlement project.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said in a statement yesterday the relocation will begin immediately to ensure residents can enjoy safe and comfortable housing, especially during the pandemic.

“The residents’ houses are currently in a dilapidated state and they should move to their new homes as soon as possible.

“During a Cabinet meeting recently, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin mentioned that the process of handing over the residential units should be expedited and carried out despite the movement control order (MCO) as it is to ensure that the welfare of the people is given priority, particularly during such challenging times,” he said.

Wan Junaidi said the Tanjung Tokong resettlement exercise is the result of UDA’s continuing efforts since 1972.

The property development and asset management company under the purview of the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (Medac) said it endeavours to benefit many communities, in particular Bumiputera residents in Tanjung Tokong who will now be able to live in more organised and comfortable housing despite high property prices in Penang.

“Property prices in Penang are not within the reach of the Bumiputera community.

“We are grateful that UDA’s efforts have allowed them to own property and in such a strategic location.

“The market price, roughly, for one housing unit in Phase 4A Warisan Tanjung Apartments is around RM400,000,” Wan Junaidi said.

First developed on October 27, 2014, the Phase 4A Warisan Tanjung Apartments are part of UDA’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) urban development initiative, designed for the resettlement of Tanjung Tokong’s Bumiputera community.

(from left) UDA chief executive officer Mohd Salem Kailany, Wan Junaidi and Jalaluddin during a visit at the new Warisan Tanjung Apartments in Tanjung Tokong, Penang. — Picture courtesy of UDA Holdings Berhad

UDA has built a total of 8,023 housing units in phases as part of its redevelopment project since 1972 and 4,455 units have been completed since with the remaining to be built soon.

Developed by UDA Land (North) Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary company of UDA Holdings Berhad for the resettlement of the site’s original occupants, the apartments feature three-bedrooms with two categories of built-up areas: 850 and 800 square feet.

There are five six-storey apartment blocks with a total of 210 housing units (850 square feet) and five nine-storey blocks with a total of 340 units (800 square feet).

The strategic location has various amenities including a Tesco supermarket, a shopping mall, mosque and schools.

Located in Penang’s north-east district, this development was built on 8.0 acres of land at a cost of RM84 million.

UDA chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said that residents will be receiving their new house unit keys from the urban development company.

He added that the timely initiative will allow residents who have been living in temporary shelters provided by UDA to live more comfortably in the wake of Covid-19.

“These areas are crowded compared to the new apartments.

“The government hopes that these resettlement efforts can help ease the burden of the community, especially the Tanjung Tokong residents, in facing the current challenging times.

“It is also hoped that indirectly, the spread of Covid-19 will be curbed, and the country will be better able to deal with the increasing number of cases every day,” Jalaluddin said.

The Phase 4A Warisan Tanjung Apartments project has been dubbed UDA’s pride in the northern region and is in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, the government blueprint that aims to provide a decent standard of living to all Malaysians.