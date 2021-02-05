After helping the poor since Form 3, this Port Dickson man sets up food banks to feed needy families

R. Praviin has set up two food banks, one each at Teluk Kemang and Taman Mewah in Port Dickson to help poor families. — Picture from Facebook/ Negeri Sembilan Kini

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — A 20-year-old man in Teluk Kemang, Negri Sembilan has become a beacon of hope after setting up two food banks to help ease the hunger of poor families.

R. Praviin said he first started the initiative four years ago when he was in Form Three where he used a portion of his pocket money to buy food for the poor.

Speaking to national news agency Bernama, Praviin said he was moved to set up the food bank due to a school mate from a poor family.

“While schooling, I was given RM20 per week as pocket money by my father and from that sum, I saved RM13 for the purpose of charity.

“I managed to save RM100 to RM200 a month with which I could only help 10 selected poor families in the district.”

To raise more funds, Praviin said he did odd jobs like washing cars.

“I could not help the poor on a big scale, so I just did what I could so that no one in Port Dickson would go hungry.”

Starting at Batu 9, Teluk Kemang, the second food bank is located at Taman Mewah, Jalan Pantai.

“I like to help people. I want to help through education, food and my mission is to make Port Dickson a district with zero hunger among the poor,” he said, adding that his family has been supportive of his initiative.

Praviin, who now earns RM1,000 monthly working at his father’s air-conditioner repair shop at Batu 9, Teluk Kemang, said he sets aside RM400 monthly for the food banks.

“My initiative has so far received positive feedback from the local community and the needy,” he said.

Those who wish to contribute to Praviin’s food banks can contact him at 017-3234033.