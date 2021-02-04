After surviving cancer and becoming best friends, these Malaysian women form a fashion label to inspire women

Soon (left) and Ng (right) met each other while undergoing treatment for breast cancer. ― Picture courtesy of Wonder Me

PETALING JAYA, Feb 4 ― Finding out that you have cancer is a traumatic experience.

More so if you are diagnosed with the disease while you’re pregnant, which would no doubt add to your on-going concerns.

But that’s exactly what boutique owner Aimee Soon, 43, had to go through after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2015.

“It was pretty heart-wrenching when I first came to know the results from my doctor.

“Nobody wants to have cancer and I kept asking myself, ‘Why me? Will I be able to fight this disease?’,” she told Malay Mail in an interview.

Understandably Soon struggled to come to terms with her diagnosis, with many negative thoughts circling her mind, as she contemplated how she could possibly handle the cancer treatments while with child.

The side effects, such as hair loss, weren’t helping her overall well-being either, as she said that her life was “full of uncertainty” at that point.

While pregnant women can safely receive treatment for breast cancer, it was difficult for Soon to go through such an experience on her own, but she soon found comfort and support after meeting Mei Ng (now her best friend) at the same clinic.

Ng (left) and Soon found it easier to go through their various challenges with support from one another. ― Picture via Facebook/Wonder Me

Soon and Ng really hit it off and formed a close bond as they were able to empathise with one another due to their similarities, as both of them had similar-sized families, with Soon having two kids with one on the way, while Ng had three children with one newborn.

“Our friendship was extremely helpful to both of us. We could understand the pain that we were both going through,” said Soon.

“We’ve gone through thick and thin in dealing with our stressful paths, and I think it made us feel better and bolder to battle the disease.”

Ng, 39, said that having someone like Soon around was important in building her “inner strength” as she was able to talk about her challenges with someone else.

Ng added that she and Soon both had particular trouble in learning to live with the side effects of their treatment, as the hair loss they experienced shot their confidence to pieces.

“While living with cancer, we didn’t have the courage to look in the mirror. We only had low self-esteem and even self-hatred for becoming that hideous.”

Amidst that insecurity, Soon and Ng tried many different ways to reclaim their pre-cancer selves and make themselves feel pretty again.

In doing so, the pair realised that they both had an inclination towards fashion and design, and developed an idea to reclaim their old selves by planning to start their own fashion label together when they recovered.

Soon also had previous experience running a boutique with her sister.

Wonder Me also employs local seamstresses to make their pieces. ― Picture via Instagram/Wonder Me

In 2017, after a long battle with the disease, they did just that.

They opened up the Wonder Me boutique in Bangsar as an avenue to express themselves and their experiences through aesthetic pieces.

“We realised that we could still be like everyone else -- beautiful and glorious. But only if we were determined to change our mindset and transform ourselves,” said Ng.

“And through the Wonder Me pieces, we aspire to channel positivity and confidence to women who are fighting their own battles. Remember, you are stronger than you think.”

Soon and Ng have designed over 100 pieces since opening up their boutique, ranging from casual to formal wear including clothing items such as dresses, jumpsuits, rompers, shirts, skirts, shorts and outerwear.

Despite the struggles of staying in business during the Covid-19 pandemic, the pair are ushering in the Year of the Ox with a new collection in a bid to get through this difficult time.

The Wonder Me 2021 CNY Collection reimagines the traditional cheongsam with floral motifs alongside retro chequered patterns, dyed in bright hues to channel an auspicious vibe.

These designs are accentuated across 19 different variations in the collection, which is primarily constructed in flowy silhouettes with ruffled details, asymmetrical cuts and functional pockets.

A look at some of the pieces from the 2021 CNY Collection. ― Picture courtesy of Wonder Me

Wonder Me also keeps its supply chain fully in-house to keep prices affordable as resources are shared with its sister brand, The WonderLand Fashion.

Soon and Ng also take pride in the quality and attention to detail in all of their pieces, as each item is hand sewn by experienced local seamstresses, which translates to limited quantities for every item.

Soon and Ng added that they hope their Wonder Me pieces will become a “bestie to the wearer”, accompanying them through different phases and challenges in life, just like they did for each other.