Ring in Year of the Ox with a slew of offers from Tiger Beer

Get these Wang Shi Ru Yi cans to reveal Augmented Reality (AR) experience with auspicious greetings to invite more ONG. — Courtesy photo from Tiger Beer

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — While Chinese New Year may be quiet this year due to the movement control order, the Year of the Ox celebrations can still go on.

Tiger Beer has introduced the limited edition festive can designs with meaningful messages to make the celebration merrier.

The collectible cans in auspicious colours of red and gold are available in two sets of Tiger Beer and Tiger Crystal packaging.

“When combined, the characters on the cans will give the greeting ‘Wang Shi Ru Yi’ which means ‘Be Prosperous As You Wish’, encouraging consumers to look ahead to the coming year with more optimism and hope for more luck,” the company said in a statement.

When the designs are scanned with a smartphone the ‘Wang’ and ‘Ru’ cans will reveal an augmented reality experience with auspicious greetings to invite more luck.

“It also unlocks a free spin on the Tiger ‘ONG’ Wheel – with great prizes up for grabs!”

These limited-edition cans are available when consumers purchase one carton of Tiger Beer and one carton of Tiger Crystal at participating outlets.

There are two sets to collect, with two designs in each set and is available from now to February 10.

As for consumers who purchase big bottles of Tiger Beer, Tiger Crystal, Heineken® or Guinness at participating restaurants, food courts or coffee shops from now to February 28, they can check underneath their bottle caps for the ‘ONG’ characters representing different prizes to be won including ‘ONGsome’ cash Ang Pows and Tiger Ong Lai Bowl Sets.

In addition to the Tiger CNY goodies, Guinness Gold Playing Cards are also up for grabs with every purchase of Guinness products worth RM200 at participating hypermarkets and supermarkets.

Heineken fans can get an exclusive Heineken Cooler Box with RM250 spent on Heineken or Heineken 0.0.

To redeem, consumers can visit https://tigercny.my/ to upload their receipts and once confirmed, the prizes will be delivered to them.

With every RM288 spent on Heineken Malaysia products in a single receipt, consumers will get a free spin on the ONG Wheel, standing to win even more amazing prizes.

For those looking at getting an exclusive Tiger x Pestle & Mortar t-shirt this Chinese New Year, they can spend more than RM20 on Heineken Malaysia products at 7 Eleven and MyNews outlets nationwide.

Redemption can be done by sending a photo of the receipt to 011-3987 9037 via WhatsApp from now to February 10.

Shoppers at 99 Speedmart stand to win prizes including an Iphone 12 and RM50 vouchers when purchasing RM200 worth of Heineken Malaysia products in a single receipt from now to February 15.

Consumers don’t even have to leave their homes to get these rewards thanks to Drinkies, Heineken Malaysia’s home delivery service.

Besides getting chilled beers and ciders delivered to them, consumers will also get a set of Tiger Ong Lai Bowl Set upon purchase of RM210 worth of Tiger Beer, Heineken® or Guinness, including Tiger Crystal.

This promotion is available from now to February 28.

For more information, visit Tiger Beer’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TigerBeerMY or https://tigercny.my.