Online platform Bjak helps Malaysians compare a wide range of car insurance seamlessly

*This article is brought to you by Bjak.

Finding the perfect car insurance package can be a tricky task for many people. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Choosing the right car insurance can be a daunting task and you can end up overspending on the policy if you are not familiar with the knowhow of the industry.

Like with everything in life, insurance is also about making the right choice.

But let’s face it, many do not have the luxury of time to check out multiple insurance providers in hope of finding the most suitable package for their vehicles.

Malay Mail compiled five common mistakes most Malaysians make when buying car insurance, and offer effective ways to avoid such errors by using e-commerce platform Bjak.my.

Garnering over three million user sign ups over the past few months, Bjak is a one-stop online platform that allows car and bike owners to compare the prices and packages of about 10 car insurers, as well as renew car insurance and roadtax at one go.

Here’s the rundown of the common mistakes we make when buying car insurance, and how Bjak helps to avoid them.

How Bjak helps users to avoid these five common mistakes, while offering a seamless car insurance renewal

1. Lack of knowledge about insurance products

For anyone who is not familiar with insurance products, some commonly-used terms such as “premium”, “sum insured” or “no-claim discount” are hard to understand.

The lack of understanding about insurance jargons may lead customers to poor choices when buying an insurance policy for their vehicles.

Bjak.my offers an easy-to-understand online solution to help the car and bike owners understand their insurance quotations.

By simply choosing the vehicle type and entering plate number, users can receive an insurance quotation easily.

You may surf over here to boost your knowledge on car insurance or talk to Bjak customer service via WhatsApp before purchasing a policy.

Bjak customer service is available every day from 9am to 10pm.

Bjak.my offers an easy-to-use solution to renew car insurance online. — Picture courtesy of Bjak

2. Under or over-insured

One of the common misconceptions among car owners is the higher the coverage means the better off you are.

Well, that’s not really true.

If your vehicle is under-insured you will eventually need to cover the difference in case of any damages.

But if your vehicle is over-insured, it simply means you would have paid for higher but unnecessary premiums.

Bjak allows its users to adjust the sum covered of the insurance policy easily and pay only the necessary premium.

3. Renew with the same insurance company every year

With the number of insurance companies and packages available in the market, inquiring insurance quotations from multiple insurance companies just seem to be time-consuming and tedious.

As a result, most people just proceed with the existing insurer or the quotation recommended by their insurance agents, without comparing the benefits and prices of different insurers. They often end up purchasing a more expensive insurance policy, without receiving the best benefits.

Bjak allows car owners to compare premiums from 10 insurance and takaful operators in the country. — Picture courtesy of Bjak

Offering a seamless time-saving solution to motor owners, Bjak.my allows its users to check out and compare about 10 insurance and takaful operators in the country easily.

4. Neglecting additional coverage

Many car owners skip the additional coverage when renewing their insurance in order to save money.

However, it is important to purchase insurance with the appropriate coverage based on the need.

For example, if other drivers are using the same cars, the car owners should get an insurance policy with additional driver coverage. Those living in areas that are prone to flood should get flood coverage.

Bjak allows its users to customise their quotations and add the extra coverage based on needs.

Bjak allows car owners to customise their quotation based on their needs. — Picture courtesy of Bjak 5. No towing coverage

Car breakdowns in the middle of a highway are already a devastating experience, but what’s more overwhelming is the towing cost one has to bear.

Towing services are not cheap and there are many instances where car owners had to pay a hefty rate during an emergency.

To take that burden away from car owners, Bjak offers unlimited towing services and 24-hours emergency assistance through its VIP packages.

The packages provide privileged services at an affordable rate.

Bjak’s VIP package offers unlimited towing services and 24-hour roadside assistance to its customers. — Picture courtesy of Bjak

To date, Bjak.my has helped Malaysian car owners save over RM90 million through its car insurance comparison service.

The platform allows car owners to swiftly compare over 10 insurance and takaful operators, while helping millions of users to save between RM50 and RM450 each on their annual car insurance renewal.

Surf over here for more information about Bjak’s services.