Louis Vuitton launches eco-friendly bracelets, teddy to raise funds for needy children via Unicef

The funds will be channelled towards Unicef’s work to improve the livelihoods of underprivileged children around the globe. — Pictures courtesy of Louis Vuitton

PETALING JAYA, Feb 1 — Louis Vuitton has ushered in the new year by launching an eco-friendly line of bracelets and a toy teddy to raise funds for a good cause.

As part of its #MAKEAWISH campaign, the brand has partnered up with Unicef to raise funds for needy children around the globe by donating a portion of its sales from the Silver Lockit bracelets and the Doudou Louis teddy to the organisation.

The Silver Lockit bracelets come in four new shades of pastel pink, blue, celadon green, and classic black and are made from recycled cotton and silver.

Each accessory features the luxury brand’s iconic padlock charm as well as the signature Louis Vuitton logo.

The bracelet was first introduced in 2016 and was inspired by a tumbler lock created by Georges Vuitton in 1890 to protect his clients’ most cherished belongings.

The Silver Lockit bracelet can be worn solo or stacked up on the wrist. — Picture courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Doudou Louis, the Louis Vuitton for Unicef teddy bear, is also available to purchase for the first time in textile format.

Each teddy is crafted from organic cotton with a rainbow of Monogram prints covering its body and embroidered Monogram flowers on its eyes.

The Silver Lockit bracelets can be worn solo, stacked up on the wrist, or even as a snug necklace on Doudou Louis, making it a unique collector’s item for fashionistas and brand enthusiasts alike.

The bracelets currently retail for US$465 (RM1,879) and RM404 will be donated to Unicef with each purchase.

A Doudou Louis teddy costs RM3,860, of which RM808 will go towards Unicef.

Doudou Louis can also sport the Silver Lockit bracelet as a necklace. — Picture courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Since the launch of the Silver Lockit bracelets, Louis Vuitton and Unicef’s partnership has raised nearly RM52.6 million to provide clean water, sanitation, nutrition, education, health and protection services for the world’s most vulnerable children.

The funds also support Unicef’s Covid-19 emergency response to lend a helping hand to youths whose lives have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.

You can purchase the Silver Lockit bracelets and the Doudou Louis teddy on Louis Vuitton’s website and at selected Louis Vuitton stores worldwide.