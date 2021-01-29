Preacher Ebit Lew kicks off humanitarian mission in Sabah by giving aid to church, disabled woman and special kids

Preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew gave 100 sets of food boxes, 10 wheelchairs and face masks during his visit to the St Dominic Catholic Church in Lahad Datu, Sabah. — Photo via Facebook/ Ebit Lew

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew visited a church in Lahad Datu, Sabah today as part of his 10-day humanitarian mission.

During his visit to the St Dominic Catholic Church, Lew gave them 100 sets of food boxes, 10 wheelchairs and face masks.

Taking to his Facebook, the preacher shared he met with the church’s Father Simon.

“He is a kind and gentle man,” he shared, adding that he and Father Simon spoke about the importance of love and sharing kindness.

“Despite differences in religion, we are still a family. I am touched that Father knows me. He said he saw how Ebit Lew helped everyone,” he said.

In a separate post, Lew gave a half-paralysed woman a tablet during his visit to her house.

In a Facebook post, Lew shared that the woman cried upon seeing him visit her.

“She is being looked after by her adopted child. When I arrived she gave me her identity card.”

“Auntie Jamilah was born in Lahad Datu. Her house is leaking,” he revealed.

Lew said Jamilah’s toilet is located next to the place she sleeps.

“Just remove the wood. It will get flooded whenever there is heavy rain. Her only child works far away. The auntie does not have a telephone. I gave her one tablet.”

Lew said he would buy Jamilah materials such as wood and zinc to repair her home.

He also gave her some pocket money and presents.

“May Allah strengthen the auntie. Let her be well.”

In an earlier post, Lew said the 10-day mission covers Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kunak and Semporna.

“Our team of 18 people got a special price. Very touching that Malaysia Airlines CEO Captain Izham Ismail and his team had been waiting for us since dawn. Served me and accompanied me to the waiting area. Thank you Malaysia Airlines.”

Lew said they had discussed about other missions.

“Malaysia Airlines will be with us for other missions. They are really affected by Covid-19 but thankfully they maintained their crew.”

“The CEO had tears in his eyes when we were talking. He said all these are tests from Allah,” he added.

Lew brought along 1,000 sets of food packages, 100 wheelchairs, 75,000 pieces of face mask and 200 tablets.

Transport for the items was sponsored by My Jet Xpress dan Zen Aviation.

His first stop upon arriving in the state was a community centre for special children.

He brought them toys and dolls in addition to donations to their parents or guardians.

https://www.facebook.com/ebitlewofficialpage/posts/3929761453720737

Known for his charitable deeds, Lew’s efforts include Elews Mart to ease the burden of the needy by offering household essentials at affordable prices as a way of giving back to the community.

He also launched a free ambulance and hearse van service for those who cannot afford to hire such services.