Malaysian pet bakery makes sugar-free pineapple tarts so dogs can enjoy CNY snacks too

Treat your furry family member to a dog-friendly pineapple tart this Chinese New Year. — Pictures courtesy of Barkery Oven

PETALING JAYA, Jan 29 — Malaysian pet bakery Barkery Oven has come up with Chinese New Year treats to ensure your furry friend won’t go begging for scraps at the reunion dinner table.

Barkery Oven founder and baker Chan Chui Shia said she was inspired to make Chinese New Year snacks for dogs as many pet owners see their furry friends as family members and want to include them in the celebrations.

She has devised a dog-friendly recipe for pineapple tarts, which are a staple snack in the kitchen during festive periods.

Chan also looked to the healing benefits of traditional Chinese medicinal herbs to create a healthy and nourishing biscuit that dogs can enjoy.

Barkery Oven now offers these treats as part of its limited-edition Barkery Prosperity Box which retails for RM69.90 and comes with wheat-free pineapple tarts made without added sugar or salt, biscuits with goji berries and yuk zhuk (Solomon’s seal), and an assortment of air-dried white fish.

Each treat is made with ingredients that are safe to be consumed by both dogs and humans. — Pictures courtesy of Barkery Oven

Chan told Malay Mail that pineapples are nutritious fruits for dogs and she wanted to create a version of pineapple tarts that could deliver these health benefits without any harmful additives.

“Pineapple is a good fruit for dogs to consume as it is high in vitamin C and healthy minerals.

“Most pet owners, including myself, treat our pets as a member of the family.

“So, I wanted to create a festive box that people can purchase as a gift for their family or friend’s furkid,” Chan told Malay Mail.

All Barkery Oven products are made with human-grade ingredients that are safe to be eaten by dogs and each recipe is tested on both humans and animals before it’s put on sale.

Chan also poured hours of research into traditional Chinese herbs to see if they could be incorporated into her recipes.

She decided to use goji berries in her Chinese New Year dog biscuits as it boasts many potential health benefits for pets, including anti-inflammatory properties, relieving pain from arthritis and sore joints, maintaining digestive health, and boosting the immune system.

“At home, I often add nourishing herbs such as red dates, goji berry, turmeric, Solomon’s seal, and more into my furkids’ bone broth.

“Of course, this is not something I would encourage anyone to simply try. I’m confident in adding these herbs because I have spent the relevant hours studying and researching these herbs.

“Plus, I am a huge advocate of food and herbs as medicine instead of purely relying on drugs,” said Chan.

Chan’s interest in baking and pet nutrition led her to start Barkery Oven 10 years ago. — Picture courtesy of Barkery Oven

Chan noted that there is a growing demand for homemade dog food amongst pet owners who want to switch out processed kibble and treats for healthier options.

Many Malaysian brands have stepped up to cater to that demand and local dog lovers are spoilt for choice when it comes to homemade pet food, whether it’s through their neighbourhood pet store or online shops.

Chan, who has been in the business with Barkery Oven since 2011, said her brand maintains a competitive edge by focusing on quality and ingredients.

She also encouraged pet parents to scrutinise ingredient labels when buying food for their furry friends and to not be swayed by marketing gimmicks and fancy packaging.

The Barkery Prosperity Box is available for order on Barkery Oven’s website until February 7.

You can also keep up with Chan’s baking adventures through Barkery Oven’s official Instagram and Facebook.