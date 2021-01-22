Preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew stocks up on 100 tablets to hand out to students unable to afford one

Preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew bought 100 tablets to be distributed to needy students. — Photo via Facebook/Ebit Lew

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Online classes have become a norm during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students from less fortunate backgrounds however face a stumbling block due to lack of hardware.

To help out, preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew is hoping to help those in need after posting on Facebook that he had bought 100 tablets to be distributed to those in need.

“Whoever that really needs it can contact 017-5870294,” he said in the short post that has since received 235,000 reactions and shared 19,000 times.

Lew hoped his deed would spur others to carry out similar acts.

Known for his charitable deeds, Lew’s efforts include Elews Mart to ease the burden of the needy by offering household essentials at affordable prices as a way of giving back to the community.

He also launched a free ambulance and hearse van service for those who could not afford to hire such services.

Due to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Education Ministry has kept the majority of pupils and students at home and have them follow lessons online.

Those required to attend school physically are limited to those sitting for any of the following postponed 2020 public examinations: Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (SKM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) and Diploma Vokasional Malaysia (DVM) as well as any equivalent international examinations.