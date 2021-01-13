Astro offers complimentary viewing of all Kids Pack and News channels till January 26 amid Covid-19 pandemic

Keep entertained and informed with news and kids channels throughout the MCO and CMCO. ― Picture courtesy of Astro Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― Astro is keeping viewers entertained with complimentary viewing of all Kids Pack and News channels except for SkyNews from today till January 26 on television and on AstroGo.

Following the government’s reintroduction of the movement control order and conditional movement control order nationwide the complimentary access will entertain younger children with some of the best kids’ entertainment shows on Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Nick.Jr and Boomerang.

Movies that the younger ones can look forward to watch are Ben 10, The Powerpuff Girls, Adventure Time, We Bare Bears, SpongeBob SquarePants,Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mr. Bean: The Animated Series, My Little Pony: Pony Life, Scooby-doo! Guess Who? and other shows.

Meanwhile, Astro customers can also keep abreast of current events on all complimentary news channels (except for SkyNews) such as CNN, BBC World News, Al Jazeera English Channel News Asia (CNA), Bloomberg TV, CNBC Asia, ABC Australia and Astro Awani .