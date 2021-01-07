Indonesian socialite books entire flight to Bali to avoid contracting Covid-19

The Jakarta socialite said it was cheaper than chartering a private jet. ― Pictures from Unsplash/ Instagram/Richard Muljadi

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― Travelling in the age of Covid-19 comes with the obvious risk so famed Jakarta socialite Richard Muljadi booked an entire flight to Bali as a precaution against the virus.

He took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of stories, saying that he and his actress wife Shalvynne Chang are “super paranoid” due to Covid-19, Coconuts Bali reported.

“Had to make sure no one else in this flight. We ain’t flying unless it’s just us,” he wrote in one Instagram Stories post.

The socialite ― who is known for showing off his lavish lifestyle, including buying a Mitsubishi Outlander for one of his pet dogs ― also uploaded a snapshot of empty flight seats that began circulating on social media.

Richard even boasted that booking an entire commercial flight was easier on the wallet than hiring a private jet.

“After I’d book as many seats as possible, it was still cheaper than [chartering] a [private jet].

“That’s the trick fellas. #lifehacks,” the 32-year-old wrote.

Muljadi said he and his actress wife Shalvynne Chang made sure no one else was on the flight. ― Picture via Instagram/Richard Muljadi

Indonesian news outlet Detik reported that Lion Air Group spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro confirmed that Richard was a passenger on Batik Air’s ID-6502 flight that flew from Jakarta to Denpasar Monday afternoon.

“The guest in question only has one booking code, which contains two passengers,” Danang added.

Detik has contacted Richard to confirm his latest Instagram postings.

It has been reported that the flight can accommodate 12 business class passengers and 150 economy class.

Coconuts Bali estimates that the socialite could have forked out anywhere between IDR75 million (RM22,000) to IDR 110 million to book the entire flight.

Richard is the grandson of pharmaceuticals tycoon Kartini Muljadi who has a net worth of US$620 million (RM2.5 billion).

Kartini who owns Tempo Scan Pacific was listed 42nd in the Forbes 2020 list of 50 richest Indonesians.

Her grandson Richard was arrested in 2018 for snorting cocaine inside the bathroom of a Pacific Place Mall restaurant in South Jakarta.

He was subsequently sentenced to 18 months of rehabilitation in February 2019.