Malaysian artist dedicates sand sculpture in Langkawi to nation’s frontliners

Mohammad Ikhwan Ibrahim puts the finishing touches to his sand sculpture honouring Malaysia’s frontliners in Langkawi, January 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, Jan 5 — A visual artist known for his sand sculptures has created a sculpture to honour Malaysia’s frontliners and their dedication, sacrifices and hard work in combating the spread Covid-19.

The sand sculpture, 3.048 metres long and 1.6764 metres high, was carved at the passenger ferry terminal in Kuah by Mohammad Ikhwan Ibrahim, a visual artist who is currently the only active sand sculptor in the country.

Mohammad Ikhwan, 30, said the sculpture, using 2,000 kilogrammes of river sand to build and bearing the words, “Thank You Frontliners”, had four figures representing the country’s frontliners, namely, the food delivery riders/drivers, police (uniformed personnel), Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (leader of the frontliners) and nurses (health workers).

“The sand sculpture was created as a tribute and in support of our frontliners, who have been unwavering in protecting and taking care of Malaysians throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The project, which began on December 22, took 15 days to complete. The sand sculpture will be at this location for a month,” he told Bernama today.

Known as “Ikhwan Saloot”, the Landscape Architecture graduate from Universiti Sains Malaysia, Penang said that using river sand was easier than using beach sand.

“The project, this time, was easier to carve because we were using river sand. The sculpture can last up to three months before starting to fade due to texture erosion, so I expect that a month for this exhibition is a suitable duration,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Art Gallery Langkawi (NAG Langkawi) director, Mohd Fairus Ismail said the project was made possible via the Art Charity Fund, which is open to artists.

“This project involved the cooperation of the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, Malaysia Marine Department as the location owner, and NAG Langkawi as coordinator.

“This sand sculpture is unique as it is usually done at the beach but has been brought indoors, so it’s a challenge to the visual artist involved, but there were no issues as he is very experienced.

“The Kuah Passenger Ferry Terminal is a main entry point to the island and hopefully, the sand sculpture will gain wide attention,” he added. — Bernama