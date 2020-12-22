Malaysian cat achieves viral Twitter fame after chewing up owner’s university degree

Mika went viral online after ripping up an important document belonging to his owner. — Pictures from Twitter/mamblonumber5

PETALING JAYA, Dec 22 — We’ve all heard the excuse of a dog eating someone’s homework, but what happens when a cat chews up a university degree?

One Malaysian youth could hardly believe his eyes when he saw that his pet cat had ripped up a rather expensive piece of paper in his room.

Afif Adlan Mohd Hanafiah, who graduated with a finance, accounting, and management degree from the University of Nottingham in July, posted a photo of the “crime scene” on his Twitter which quickly went viral.

“My cat f*****g ate my degree. Of all the useless papers in my room, he ate my f*****g degree.

“It’s like he f*****g knew,” Afif wrote.

He also shared a photo of the cheeky feline, who goes by the name of Mika.

His post greatly amused Twitter users who shared stories of their own pets destroying important documents.

Twitter user @VicsLit from California said his dog chowed down on his degree certificate at a time when he needed it the most.

“My dog ate (my certificate) the week before I had to leave to go to another country and submit it as proof to complete my registration for a graduate programme,” he wrote.

Another user talked about how cats have a seemingly uncanny ability to target the most precious objects in their naughty antics.

“Yesterday, my cat threw up all over the Christmas presents I had just wrapped for my daughter. Only hers. Like, the ones with the fanciest paper, ribbon, and handcrafted labels.

“She watched me wrap. She watched me place them under the tree. Then she moved. Cats are utter bellends,” said @CJResearch2018.