Besides buying pomelos, you can visit this Tambun farm to see how they grow

Go Chin Pomelo Nature Park in Tambun, Ipoh has been opened to visits by the people for more than a decade. ― Pictures by Sylvia Looi

IPOH, Dec 22 ― Tambun is synonymous with pomelo.

If you happen to travel along Jalan Ampang, you will be greeted by pomelo trees on both sides of the road stretching for as far as the eye can see.

But if you want to get more than just the fruits, head over to the Go Chin Pomelo Nature Park, which is open for public visits.

The park, started by 76-year-old Chin Too Kam, was initially like any pomelo farm in the area.

Tan Swee Kong, who is now overseeing the park's operation, said Chin turned the farm around more than a decade ago.

“He decided to turn the farm into a park as he wanted to let people have a feel of what it is like to be in a farm.”

Tan said visitors into the park were often in awe upon seeing the pomelo fruits drooping from the tree while walking under the canopy of the trees.

He added that there were some 100 pomelo trees on two hectares of land with some of the trees as old as 50 years.

Since taking over the farm's operation last year, Tan said he had started to improve the farm's attractions.

Visitors are at awe upon seeing the dropping pomelo fruits at Go Chin Pomelo Nature Park in Tambun, Ipoh.

“If previously visitors could only take a stroll inside the farm, I will be putting a mini zoo and also a small factory where visitors can view how we add more value to a pomelo fruit,” he said.

He added that a walk around the farm could finish in 15 minutes if one was fast while it could take up to an hour for those who take their time to enjoy the scenery.

“Those who have never seen pomelo fruits hanging from a tree, they will get excited,” said Tan, adding that the 500 metres walkway was also wheelchair friendly.

As for the mini zoo, Tan said there will be two ponds with one pond rearing fish and another pond filled with tortoises.

“Visitors can feed the fish in the pond,” he said, adding that the purpose of the mini zoo was to have an interactive activity for visitors.

“We want to make young and old visitors feel welcomed at the farm,” he noted.

Tan also allayed fears that visitors will need to put up with the smell of fertilisers that are difficult to bear while going around the farm.

“We only use organic fertilisers made by ourselves.”

While the mini zoo and factory would be ready for viewing by next year, the farm welcomes visitors daily from 9am to 6pm.

Entrance is free.

Tour groups are advised to call the farm at 05-5497309 before visiting.