Housemate from heaven: Man shares photos of tasty-looking meals prepared by ‘masterchef’ every day (VIDEO)

From roti jala to spaghetti carbonara, dinner never gets boring with a housemate like this. — Picture via Twitter/@syafisyahmie1

PETALING JAYA, Dec 18 — Figuring out what to have dinner is a lot trickier than it seems.

Especially when you’re living on your own, or live away from your family, as meals aren’t quite the same when you’re away from home.

Twitter user @syafishamie1, however, is luckier than most, as he recently shared on social media that no one goes hungry in his house as one of his housemates always cooks up a storm for dinner.

In the post, Syafi said his “housemate from heaven” named Wae, regularly cooks delicious dinner meals for him and their other housemates during the weekdays, as Wae gets home from work earlier than the rest of them.

Wae’s home-cooked meals are different every day as well, as Syafi shared photos of dishes such as roti jala, assam laksa, spaghetti carbonara with grilled chicken and fried chicken with fusilli pasta.

A look at some of Wae's dinner meals. — Picture via Twitter/@syafisyahmie1

Wae even teasingly sends images of the appetising meals to the other housemates once the meals are prepared, with added instructions of what the others need to do if they have any leftovers.

Although the dishes look like they were prepared by a professional, Syafi said in the Twitter thread that Wae is just a regular person who loves to cook — and happens to be pretty good at it.

He added that Wae was a “masterChef” champion while they were studying at the International Islamic University Malaysia.

Syafi assured everyone on social media that they aren’t making Wae do all the work, as himself and the other housemates always make sure to finish all the food and wash the dishes when they’re done.

He also said that everyone at the house cooks and cleans together on the weekends.

Syafi’s post has since garnered over 41,000 likes and close to 20,000 shares on Twitter since it was uploaded yesterday, as many social media users were in awe of Wae’s mouth-watering meals.

Many users also shared some of the meals made by their own housemates, although, not all were as smoothly prepared as Wae’s meals.

Housemate saya pun ☺️ siap hantarkan lunch lagi kt tempat kerja 🥺 terharu betul dapat housemate pembersih dan baik ni 😊 pic.twitter.com/yiFEBu7x6Y — chaa (@syhrhrahim_) December 17, 2020

Housemate saya dulu suka masak jugak tapi... pic.twitter.com/emPDTe24DE — Ocen. (@nzreenhlmy) December 17, 2020

No doubt stunned by Wae's dinner creations, some users even jokingly asked if Syafi’s housemate is still single and willing to cook meals for them as well.