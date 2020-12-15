Auto insurance e-commerce Bjak saves car owners over RM90m via insurance comparison service

Online auto insurance marketplace Bjak.my offers a car insurance comparison service to help motorists find the most suitable deal and also save on their insurance policies. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Online auto insurance marketplace Bjak.my announced today that it has helped Malaysian vehicle owners save over RM90 million through its car insurance comparison service.

It said in a statement that to date, more than three million users have signed up on Bjak.my and saved between RM50 and RM450 for each users’ annual car insurance renewal.

Founded in 2019, Bjak.my attracted millions of private vehicle owners to use its service to compare and purchase car and motorcycle insurance online, making it the largest insurance platform in the country.

The platform allows car owners to compare more than 10 insurance and takaful operators under five minutes.

Some of the insurance companies offered on its website include Takaful Malaysia, Pacific & Orient, Liberty, Tokio Marine, Zurich Takaful, MSIG and many others.

Significant savings are found with comparing insurance offers due to car insurance premiums varying as much as 40 per cent among insurance companies.

The company said this was an after-effect of the on-going liberalisation of motor tariffs announced by Bank Negara Malaysia since 2017.

Its senior operations lead Fatin Izzati said they receive hundreds of positive messages daily on their social media thanking them for saving the customers’ time and money.

“It is really gratifying to the team and it is what keeps [us] working hard.”

Shireen Lim, a customer of Bjak.my said: “I enjoy the service a lot. It is now really easy to find the car insurance with the lowest price and best benefits.”

The company also said that its online insurance comparison and renewal services have not only helped car owners make savings but supported the government’s social distancing measures in reducing crowds at Road Transport Department branches during the Covid-19 pandemic.