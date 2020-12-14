Shopee breaks regional sales record with 12m items sold within first 24 minutes of its 12.12 birthday sale

Shopee broke the regional sales record with 12 million items sold within the first 24 minutes of its 12.12 birthday sale recently.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Online marketplace Shopee wrapped up its year-end shopping season with a record-breaking 12.12 birthday sale in the South-east Asian region.

On December 12, the e-commerce platform saw about 12 million orders across seven markets in South-east Asia and Taiwan within the first 24 minutes of its birthday sale.

At its peak, one million items were bought in a single minute as users chose from a selection of over two billion products.

In Malaysia, shopping activity was on a high with one user making 180 orders on the same day.

It said in a statement that shopping activities were high across the country, with over 875,000 items sold in Selangor in the first hour.

Home and living, groceries, health and beauty as well as mobile and accessories emerged as some of the best-selling product categories as Malaysians took this chance to fulfil all their essential and entertainment needs.

The e-commerce platform recorded a staggering 1.2 million home improvement and décor items and 670,000 stationary items sold in one day.

Shopee regional managing director Ian Ho said given the unprecedented circumstances this year, they wanted to ensure that their fifth birthday would be a special day not just for Shopee but for the people they serve.

“Being able to record another groundbreaking 12.12 Birthday Sale and coming a long way the past five years is extremely humbling for all of us at Shopee.

“This year, especially as 2020, has presented us with a whirlwind of experiences.”

Earlier this month, Shopee announced efforts to drive traffic from its platform into footfall at offline retailers’ physical stores.

As a result, hundreds of thousands of Malaysians took advantage of the attractive food and beverage deals offered on Shopee where discounts went up to 98 per cent on various food, beverages, set meals and more.

Businesses like FamilyMart went on to record a sell-out of close to 80,000 vouchers on various deals throughout the campaign from December 1 to December 12; effectively driving tens of thousands of new and returning customers to their outlets.

Further, Shopee said it treated more than 50,000 Malaysians with the famous FamilyMart Basque Burnt Cheesecake Sofuto Sundae through the Shopee Farm game as part of its birthday celebration and in support of its offline partner.

Apart from setting a new sales record in the region, the marketplace also set new milestones with 450 million views recorded on Shopee Live on 12.12.

Its in-app games were played a record 2.7 billion times and two of its newest games, Shopee Bubble and Shopee Candy were a big hit, with a total of 28 million hours played.