Improving the tech side of your business: How IT service integration can solve all your problems

Using a managed service provider will definitely help make things a little easier around the workplace. — Picture from Pexels.com

PETALING JAYA, Sept 18 — It isn’t easy being a small- or medium-sized business in today’s fast-paced world.

In this digital era, it can be really difficult for smaller businesses to keep track of and manage their business with the various platforms, channels and systems that need to be used to keep up with the big boys.

A common business’ IT infrastructure usually consists of a pool of single solutions from multiple service providers that are operated independently.

Meaning that there are a number of different standard systems and software solutions that are not optimally interlinked for various tasks in the business process, which could cause a whole host of problems from communication breakdown to data security risks.

Simply put, you can’t work efficiently if your technology doesn’t work.

That is exactly why employing a managed service provider (MSP) is becoming more of a trend, as businesses are looking to integrate the different systems with the help or a dedicated provider, allowing them to focus more on core business aspects.

With an MSP, there will be fewer problems when it comes to IT matters for businesses to deal with. — AFP pic

System integration is the process of connecting various sub-systems into a single larger system that functions as one, linking together different IT systems, services and software to enable them to work functionally together.

MSPs are designed to support and centralise IT for businesses, meaning that an MSP can generally manage a number of IT facets such as company networking, desktop support and server upkeep to name a few.

One such MSP that can do all of that is Orient Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, which provides a wide range of telecommunication services and solutions specifically designed for SMEs, SMIs and MNCs.

Orient Telecoms is a one-stop solution for businesses looking to improve IT system integration as it offers managed access to ultra-high-speed networks of up to 1Gbps, between Malaysia and Singapore.

The company specialises in providing connectivity solutions, making use of its own fibre network to allow its customers to enjoy the same upload and download speeds, and end-to-end service delivery within the shortest possible time.

MSPs make it easier to integrate a number of different systems and devices. — AFP pic

Orient Telecoms works with some of the best telecom infrastructure owners in the South-east Asian region ensuring a hassle-free and fast service, which makes it easier for businesses to adapt to the accelerating application migration to cloud data centres.

It also has its own state-of-the-art cybersecurity system in place to store private data from suppliers, customers and employees.

On top of that, being an MSP, Orient Telecoms also negates potential IT risks through proactive and consistent monitoring of a business’ IT aspects such as hardware, applications and security, to notify you when there is an issue or abnormality — essentially keeping your business from having issues instead of having to fix them.

For more information on Orient Telecoms’ IT system integration services and how you can improve the tech side of your business, surf over to https://orient-telecoms.com/my/.

*This article is brought to you by Orient Telecoms.