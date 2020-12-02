Singaporean bride-to-be’s wedding photoshoot takes an empowering solo turn after man calls off nuptials

Shasha Ali decked out in her wedding dress and looked cheerful despite having to cancel her wedding ceremony. — Picture via instagram/shashamssstellar PETALING JAYA, December 2 — Her wedding was cancelled three weeks ago, but Shasha Ali managed picked herself up and took to social media for a solo wedding photoshoot.

Penning her thoughts about the cancelled marriage under the hashtag #notabridebysomeday on her Instagram, Shasha narrated her experience where she met her ex-fiance through the Muslim dating application, muzmatch, where they dated three times and he proposed to her in August this year.

The couple was ready to meet each other’s parents to get their blessings and begin their akad nikah preparations in October.

“Some people thought that the wedding was too rushed and fast. But, I believed that it was fate and when things are meant to be, they are meant to be,” she wrote on muzmatch’s blog.

However, three weeks before the wedding, Shasha received news that her ex-fiance was calling off the wedding.

“I was deeply shocked by the news as I thought everything was working out fine.

“And he was financially dependent on me for our engagement as his job was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“And I always imagined that we were going to make things work as long as we made time to listen and to compromise in a relationship.

“But I never imagined that he would cancel the wedding and as time passed by, I didn’t hear a word from him nor his family members,” she said.

Although Shasha felt initially dejected, and having to call off her wedding arrangements on her own, she decided to carry on with the photoshoot decked out in her wedding gown.

Her story on her photographer’s instagram @lightviewsg went viral with over 1,000 likes and messages praising her for being strong and independent in proceeding with the photoshoot have been pouring in.