AirAsia: RM50 Cuti-Cuti Malaysia eVoucher available today, eight new routes introduced

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Low-cost carrier, AirAsia, has announced that the RM50 Cuti-Cuti Malaysia eVoucher will be available for redemption starting today.

The initiative aims to revive domestic tourism in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC). In addition, AirAsia has introduced eight new domestic routes which will commence starting from the end of this month.

According to AirAsia, a total of 24,000 Cuti-Cuti Malaysia eVouchers will be up for grabs from 2pm today, November 30, 2020.

The vouchers will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis. The eVoucher can be used to claim a discount of RM50 for any AirAsia Malaysia (AK) domestic flights.

The flights must be booked between November 30, 2020 to December 13, 2020, for the travel period between December 7, 2020 to March 31, 2021. The full redemption details will be available on AirAsia.com.

New domestic routes

To boost domestic tourism revival, AirAsia has also expanded its domestic network with eight new routes. This include Langkawi — Ipoh, Langkawi — Kota Baru, Johor Baru — Bintulu, Johor Bahru — Kota Baru, Penang — Sibu, Penang — Kota Baru and Kuching — Langkawi. The new routes will operate three times a week.

Below is the full flight schedule of the new routes including the commencement date.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said: “The tourism industry is a major contributor towards Malaysia’s economy and provides ample job opportunities. We thank MOTAC’s support in incentivising Malaysia travellers with stimulus packages and we look forward to joining hands with all industry stakeholders to steer through the effects of the pandemic together. We also applaud the government’s effort in initiating the domestic green zone travel bubbles which allow Malaysians to travel at ease.”

He added “We are confident that recovery is well underway, and as one of the key players in tourism, AirAsia is well-prepared to meet the pent up travel demand. We are expanding our domestic network with new direct accessibility between cities. Besides allowing Malaysians to travel conveniently once travel restrictions are lifted, we also hope to provide more opportunities for local businesses to thrive by facilitating logistics and cargo shipments.”

Do note that interstate travel is only permitted for areas categorised under the “green travel bubble“ policy. The national security council had previously announced that travellers may move between green zones without permission from the police. — SoyaCincau