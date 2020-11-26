Social love for son’s post about father learning new skills to teach CMCO online classes

Wee's dad who has shown dedication and passion for his online lessons has received compliments online. — Picture via Facebook/WeeCherWei

PETALING JAYA, Nov 26 — A young man’s honest post about how committed his father is in learning new skills just to conduct online classes for his students has won social media praises.

The post about his father was in response to some social media users who claimed that teachers have been receiving their salaries without actually needing to work hard since the conditional movement control order this year.

Wee Cher Wei wrote on Facebook that his dad, Wee See Heian, who teaches technical drawing to Form 4 and Form 5 students in Alor Setar, Kedah had asked his children whether he could borrow one of their laptops to install a software so that he can teach his students online.

In the post, Wee wrote that he asked his dad as to why he would go all out to help his students when he will be retiring in six to seven months time.

Wee, regretting asking his dad that question only realised how dedicated his father has been initially struggling with online lessons to mastering the art of online teaching after spending hours by his laptop.

“I felt ashamed for asking dad the question. But I realised how much he loved his profession — by guiding his students and teaching them although not all would pay attention during the session.

“He told me that as long as there is at least one student who does well for his or her examinations, it would bring him joy.”

This is my dad. He is a teacher, retiring soon in 6-7 months time. One day during CMCO, he facetime and asked me to... Posted by Wee Cher Wei on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Wee told Malay Mail that his dad had also switched to using Google Meet to further enhance his online teaching experience as the visuals are better for his students.

“Prior to using the Google software, dad was relying on WhatsApp — and that was difficult as he couldn’t reply to the students all at once.

“And that was when we — his children — guided him with the right software to properly set up a comfortable space for him to conduct his online classes as he is not tech savvy as compared to us.

“I am proud of my father — for his hard work, dedication and passion,” he said.

Wee's post has also received 54,000 likes from Facebook users with many complimenting Wee's father for being a good teacher.