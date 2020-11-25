Dog that strayed into Philippines mall now joins its security team (VIDEO)

From stray to mall security team, Dogdog has come a long way. — Picture from Facebook/ONE CAVITE KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — A stray dog, which went viral after it was filmed being escorted from a mall in Taguig, Philippines, has been “hired” to be part of its security team.

The dog, now named Dogdog, is fostered by the mall’s security team.

Philippines portal Inquirer.net quoted one of the guards Rico Bucan as saying that Dogdog grew up in the mall where he works.

“Dogdog always joins us whenever we have our guard mounting,” Bucan said, expressing his admiration for the mall management for their compassion, especially with animals like Dogdog.

Last Friday, a clip showing Dogdog sneaking into the mall and lying down before being escorted out by its security personnel, had gone viral.

Shared by Facebook user Jan Mart Calimpong, the clip saw two of the mall’s security guards — Rommel Francisco and Dionne Crisostomo — carefully handle the situation before one of them gently escorted the dog outside the mall.

“Though this dog entered the mall premises unnoticed, I was glad he was not treated harshly when sent back outside [and] instead the guard escorted him like he was [his] pet,” Calimpong wrote in his post.

Calimpong’s post had been shared 34,000 times and received 108,000 reactions.