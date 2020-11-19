Covid-19: Blind masseurs have zero income despite being allowed to operate under CMCO, says former national Paralympian

Despite being allowed to operate by the government, blind masseurs are still finding it hard to make ends meet. — Photo via Facebook/ PB Blind Massage

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Business for blind masseur Lee Seng Chow has been slowly picking up after the government allowed operations to resume on July 1.

Barely pulling in 30 to 40 per cent of what they would make from pre-MCO operations, his business was once again hit by the conditional movement control order (CMCO) when it was implemented again last month.

Lee, who described it as the beginning of a horrific nightmare, now finds himself left with zero customers as business for his establishment which employs 33 blind masseurs, took another hit.

“For four months after March, we had zero income.

“Then we thought things would get better when the government allowed us to operate, but CMCO came back.

“Now we are back to square one with zero customers and no income.”

Speaking to Malay Mail, the former national Paralympian said luckily for his staff, charitable organisations in Pertiwi Soup Kitchen, Mustard Seed Cafe and Sister Fatima — have been sending food to them in the last two months.

“But how long can we depend on handouts? We are able to work for our keep,” said Lee, who last represented Malaysia in the 2000 Asian Games.

Former Paralympian Lee Seng Chow (standing left) now operates a massage centre in Brickfields and employs 33 masseurs. — Photo via Facebook/ PB Blind Massage

Lee, who is the pioneer commercial blind masseur, said in his 27 years in business, this is the worst it’s ever been.

“We have survived three recessions in 1987, 1997 and 2008 but this time is really bad,” said the owner of PB Blind Massage at Jalan Thambipillay in Brickfields, adding it was akin to being pushed off a cliff.

Assuring customers that it is safe to visit masseurs, Lee said they adhere to strict standard operating procedures as mandated by the Health Ministry.

“There has also never been any clusters that emerge from visiting masseurs,” he stressed.

While waiting for business to return to normal, Lee suggested that operators of message centres be given grant and interest free loans by the government.

“This will help us to tie over the current critical period.”

Those in need of therapeutic massages can get in touch with Lee at 03-22741337.

His centre is open daily from 10am to 10pm.