Now, preacher Ebit Lew helps Zoo Negara animals by donating food

Ustaz Ebit Lew's assistance transcends species. He sent 200kg of beef and 500kg of vegetables and fruits to Zoo Negara. — Photo via Facebook/ Ebit Lew

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew's latest philanthropy effort is now helping animals.

His latest effort took him to Zoo Negara where he donated 200 kilogrammes of beef and 500 kilogrammes of vegetables and fruits.

In his latest post on Facebook, he said he was approached by the zoo to help the animals.

Sayu rasa hati bila dapat permintaan dari zoo negara untuk selamatkan haiwan disana. Perbelanjaan mereka 1 juta sebulan...

“Their monthly expenses reach RM1 million just for food and maintenance.”

“They have not received any income since the start of the movement control order. They are in need of funds,” he shared in the post.

He added that the zoo welcomes any assistance be it financially or in kind.

“Whoever that wants to assist can contact the zoo directly,” he ended the post.

The post has since received 67,000 reactions and shared 5,100 times.

Known for his generosity, Lew’s previous efforts include supplying two water tankers to Batu Caves during the recent water crisis in the Klang Valley and handing out food to KLIA taxi drivers.

He also opened a chain of 10 Elews Mart spread across the Klang Valley which offers household essentials at affordable rates as a way of giving back to the community.