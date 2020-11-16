K-pop fans flood Donald Trump’s #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag with pancake photos

K-pop lovers filled the hashtag with pictures of pancake stacks over the weekend to drown out Trump’s supporters on social media. — Pictures from Pixabay and Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Donald Trump supporters were trolled once again after K-pop fans took over the #MillionMAGAMarch Twitter hashtag and filled it with photos of pancakes.

Republicans gathered in Washington DC for the Million MAGA March last Saturday to protest Trump’s loss in the recent US election and support his ongoing legal battles against president-elect Joe Biden.

Actor Shea Depmore was the first to come up with the idea of counter-protesting the march by flooding the hashtag with irrelevant photos of breakfast food.

She encouraged K-pop fans to join in the fun and they did not disappoint.

“Just a K-pop stan, trying to ruin the #MillionMAGAMarch with photos of pancakes,” said one user.

Just a kpop stan, trying to ruin the #MillionMAGAMarch with photos of pancakes. Look at these ones, they're Percy Jackson worthy! pic.twitter.com/GNUKMpfGbR — Harry Styles has my heart| BLM (@LundquistMaddie) November 13, 2020

me, happily flipping pancakes as a kpop stan in hopes of disrupting the #MillionMAGAMarch: pic.twitter.com/xG8LGCdcLP — YEONI || ◺◊◿ STREAM MAGO ◺◊◿ (@squishysinb) November 13, 2020

we have fluffy pancakes with strawberries and syrup #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/5SxgLxJb6X — Katherine (@StepOutWeAreSKZ) November 14, 2020

One K-pop lover even brought some Southeast Asian flavour to the party with a photo of pandan pancakes.

Just a Kpop Stan eating pandan pancakes and trying to ruin #MillionsMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/5lwmOIqpqG — fifi (@fifismochi) November 14, 2020

Star Trek actor George Takei also joined the online shenanigans and encouraged people to counter-protest from home as Covid-19 continues its rampage across the US.

#MillionMAGAMarch is...pancakes. And if you’re planning on going, please reconsider. Stay home. Let the incels shout into the wind. https://t.co/B4nMn2T6VV — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 14, 2020

Depmore later thanked the K-pop fandom for showing up to her online counter-protest and said she was “in awe” of the community’s solidarity and support.

Depmore was grateful for the support of K-pop fans after the counter-protest made headlines on several US media outlets. — Screengrab from Twitter/SheaDepmore

It’s not the first time K-pop fans have wielded their social media influence to get involved with politics in 2020.

They were credited by The New York Times for sabotaging a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June by signing up for hundreds of thousands of tickets which were never redeemed, resulting in a rather lacklustre turnout for the actual event.

The K-pop community also banded together to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement over the summer by drowning out the #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag with unrelated videos of their favourite Korean idols.