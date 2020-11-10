Tesco partners Foodpanda to deliver produce and groceries

Tesco Malaysia has teamed up with Foodpanda Malaysia to deliver produce and groceries to customers. — Picture courtesy of Tesco Malaysia KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Tesco Stores (M) Sdn Bhd is teaming up with service provider Foodpanda Malaysia to deliver fresh produce and groceries.

Under this partnership, customers can order up to 3,000 items from Tesco stores and have it delivered to them in 40 minutes.

In a statement, Tesco Malaysia said the move was expected to further strengthen its online presence namely through its own grocery home shopping platform, Tesco Online.

“No one tries harder for customers than we do, here in Tesco. Over the years we have work in bringing accessibility to customers through our network of 62 stores nationwide, as well as value and variety through our range of Tesco Own Brand items that are generally cheaper than national brands,” product director Kenneth Chuah said.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic, customers have begun to change the way they shop. Many are looking for options where they can feel safe to purchase their necessities. This partnership withFoodpanda will not only be convenient for Tesco loyal customers, but it will also help to address those who are concerned with having to leave the safety and comfort of their homes for a grocery run,” he added.

Foodpanda Malaysia managing director Sayantan Das said quick commerce (or q-commerce) was the next-generation of e-commerce where it provides ultra-fast deliveries, with delivery times as fast as 40 minutes of ordering from an affiliated store.

“We have now entered the era of quick commerce, alongside a parallel shift in consumer lifestyles and preferences all across the globe. Speed and convenience is becoming more important than ever before,” he said.

He added that the partnership with Tesco enables them to grow their services together for its customers and offer them convenience for their changing needs.

“Especially since people are encouraged to stay home, we are very happy to be working with a partner like Tesco to be able to offer customers the convenience of speed and effortless ordering across Malaysia.”

Customers in the Klang Valley can use Foodpanda’s platform to order from Tesco Paradigm Mall, Kepong, Extra Cheras, Extra Puchong, Bandar Puteri Bangi, Kajang, Bukit Puchong, Shah Alam, Wangsa Walk, Setia Alam and Selayang.

As for customers from Melaka, customers will be able to order through Foodpanda from Tesco Peringgit Melaka and Melaka Cheng; Negri Sembilan (Tesco Extra Seremban Jaya), Perak (Tesco Ipoh and Station 18); Penang (Tesco Penang and Bukit Mertajam) and Johor (Tesco Extra Tebrau City).

For other areas in Malaysia, Tesco aims to expand its services later in the year.