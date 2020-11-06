Prolintas is Malaysia’s first concessionaire to monitor highways using smart system

A Prolintas staff uses the smart surveillance system to monitor the highway surface, faulty assets, road accidents, foreign objects and stagnant water areas. — Picture courtesy of Prolintas

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Highway operator Prolintas Group of Companies has achieved another milestone by developing and integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning as part of their highway management.

In a statement, it said this made it the first highway concessionaire in the country to use smart technology in operations management.

The highway concessionaire has been using the smart surveillance system (S3) and Prolintas Integrated Maintenance Escalations (Prime) which are based on smart technology systems.

The system will be utilised at all the highways under the Group's management such as Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE), Kemuning-Shah Alam Expressway (LKSA) and Kajang SILK highway.

The group chief executive officer Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah said S3 was developed to improve the level of highway efficiency.

“It enables us to detect and monitor the highway surface, faulty assets, road accidents, foreign objects, stagnant water areas and animal presence.”

Apart from that, Azlan said S3 will also be able to do live video streaming (of the highway), realtime integrated notification and reporting.

“We are proud to be able to integrate such a smart technology into our highway management operation, as it is in line with the company's ongoing effort in increasing safety rate and satisfaction level among highway users.

“We are also prioritising efficient and modern ways of working by utilising technology, in line with the Industrial Revolution 4.0,” added Azlan.

How does it work?

According to the group, S3 core system is based on artificial intelligence technology machine learning, which is named artificial intelligence system analytics or Aisya.

A dashboard camera equipped with an image preprocessor by a small-sized computer called raspberry pi will be used for detection.

These cameras are installed in every highway patrol car.

The image captured will then be sent directly over a 4G network to a cloud server for identification and classification purposes, to determine the next course of action.

From this, Aisya will process the images, and then proceed to conduct detection, classification, data analysis and digital report in an integrated manner.

Meanwhile, another system called Prime (Prolintas Integrated Maintenance Escalations) was developed by using Microsoft Kaizala and Flow to be used for highway management operations.

“Prime is a continuation of our efforts in digitising Prolintas system management which will modernise incident reporting work, maintenance activities, increase the efficiency of highway repairing process and monitor work progress,” said Azlan.

Prime has assisted the system management in the process of generating automation modules for maintenance scheduling and digitisation work where the manual form will be replaced with an action card through the Microsoft Kaizala platform.

The S3 system, which was launched on August 19 has detected over 1,303 cases in its first month and 440 cases in its subsequent months.

From these figures, more than 50 per cent of the surface damages and highway assets had been detected by the system through real-time S3 notification and repaired immediately.