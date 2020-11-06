Hilarious memes surface on social media as Americans wait for US election results

Funny internet memes have become a source of comic relief for anxious Americans waiting to see who their next president will be. — Pictures from Twitter/@cheyennehaslett, Instagram/The Oatmeal

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Long waits and knife-edge results best describe the current mood of the US election as remaining ballots are being counted.

Three nights in since votes were cast on Tuesday, Americans have been eagerly waiting to see if Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be the country’s next president.

Many have turned to social media to express their anxieties brought on by a very intense election week, because what else is there to do while twiddling your thumbs?

Here’s how America is coping in one of the most crucial elections of the world’s largest economy.

How it feels waiting to find out who won the election #Elections2020 #ElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/v8XeCOLBAH — 𝔄𝔦𝔰𝔩𝔦𝔫𝔤 🦙 (@mullificent89) November 5, 2020

Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff waiting for the results of #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/3juiczpvSd — ⍟ Lene ⧗ (@miss_LulaMae) November 4, 2020

Webcomic and humour website The Oatmeal hilariously used an old Windows file transfer icon to capture the long counting process.

Waiting for the #Elections2020 to be over ✨ pic.twitter.com/yF3M4kKnP1 — Madelon Vos (@MadelonVos__) November 5, 2020

Nevada seems to be a meme magnet for many Americans, as it is one of the few states — including Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia — that hasn’t declared a winner.

Twitter users jokingly said the sloth from the 2016 Disney animation film Zootopia was put in charge to count votes in the state.

Nevada AG Aaron Ford responds to people sharing a meme joking that the Zootopia sloth is who is counting ballots in Nevada: "my friend @Bakari_Sellers tweeted about it and I told him he aint right about that."



Adds "we're doing to the best we can," "it's going to take some time" pic.twitter.com/scbtNSDk3t — Cheyenne Haslett (@cheyennehaslett) November 5, 2020

Americans waiting for Nevada. I think the country discovered this land one more time 😁😅#Elections2020 #USElectionResults pic.twitter.com/6ZtEZXtf11 — Provençal le Gaulois (@Superstevoo) November 5, 2020

Some impatient Americans are even offering their services to count ballots in Nevada.

me driving to nevada to count those votes myself #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/u6h5CBEMUt — rosina :p (@r0sinab) November 4, 2020

us: *waiting for Nevada to count their ballots*

Nevada poll workers: #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/iv0SEHyoTV — mei (@meilin_jade) November 5, 2020

Outside of the US, all eyes are also on Biden versus Trump as the global community keeps a close watch on the presidential election.

Me a European , after 2 sleepless nights waiting for the US election results #ElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/bW20Gmr9uG — Marianna Sunny (@MariannaSun3) November 5, 2020

Meanwhile other countries waiting for US #election result pic.twitter.com/LfABiXPPI8 — Being Human (@hafiskerala) November 4, 2020

Record voter turnout, large numbers of mail-in ballots and neck-and-neck race have resulted in a longer-than-usual election outcome this year.