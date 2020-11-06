Malay Mail

Hilarious memes surface on social media as Americans wait for US election results

Friday, 06 Nov 2020 04:25 PM MYT

BY MELANIE CHALIL

Funny internet memes have become a source of comic relief for anxious Americans waiting to see who their next president will be. — Pictures from Twitter/@cheyennehaslett, Instagram/The Oatmeal
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Long waits and knife-edge results best describe the current mood of the US election as remaining ballots are being counted.

Three nights in since votes were cast on Tuesday, Americans have been eagerly waiting to see if Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be the country’s next president.

Many have turned to social media to express their anxieties brought on by a very intense election week, because what else is there to do while twiddling your thumbs?

Here’s how America is coping in one of the most crucial elections of the world’s largest economy.

Webcomic and humour website The Oatmeal hilariously used an old Windows file transfer icon to capture the long counting process.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by theoatmeal (@theoatmeal) on

Nevada seems to be a meme magnet for many Americans, as it is one of the few states — including Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia — that hasn’t declared a winner.

Twitter users jokingly said the sloth from the 2016 Disney animation film Zootopia was put in charge to count votes in the state.

Some impatient Americans are even offering their services to count ballots in Nevada.

Outside of the US, all eyes are also on Biden versus Trump as the global community keeps a close watch on the presidential election.

Record voter turnout, large numbers of mail-in ballots and neck-and-neck race have resulted in a longer-than-usual election outcome this year.

