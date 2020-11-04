KL animal rescuer selling face masks to help Seremban shelter affected by devastating flood

Low said the face mask was a washable micro-fibre three-layered fabric.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Animal lovers woke up on Wednesday morning to news of a devastating flood that affected one of Seremban’s shelter for strays — Furrykids Safehaven.

As shelter founder Margaret Chin and manager Liza Sharif rushed to rescue as many of the 1,800 occupants, an SOS had been sounded to help the shelter raise funds to build a new shelter in Sendayan.

A group consisting of an independent animal rescuer and supporters — I Need A Home — Woofs & Meows — are pledging to donate all proceeds from the sale of its micro-fibre fabric face masks to help Furrykids Safehaven.

Rescuer Joanne Low from Kuala Lumpur said the group was initially selling the face masks to raise funds for its strays medical bills and ongoing feeding programmes.

“Running a shelter is not easy,” she told Malay Mail about Furrykids Safehaven’s predicament, adding that at last count, 30 of the rescued dogs had been found drowned.

“As such, I Need A Home pledge to donate all proceeds from the sale of the face mask to Furrykids Safehaven to help it raise enough funds to build the new shelter in Sendayan,” she said.

Low said this was the second time the group was having a fund-raising programme.

“Last year, we sold t-shirts and this year we are selling face masks as due to Covid-19, face masks is a necessity now,” she said.

Low said the face mask was a washable micro-fibre three-layered fabric.

“Each mask is made up of two layers of breathable cotton. The outer layer is water repellant. Each mask comes with a stopper and a pouch,” she said, adding that the face masks come in standard size.

Low said like any organisation that depended on public funds for its operation, donations to the group had reduced drastically this year due to Covid-19.

“Previously, funds would pour in when we post a picture of an injured animal. Now, some would comment that they would donate but the funds did not come in.”

“We understand and will not go after the donors as everyone is affected by Covid-19,” she said.

Low said the people can also donate to Furrykids Safehaven if they do not wish to buy the face masks, which is retailed at RM50 for a set of two.

Donations should be made payable to Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Furrykids Safehaven at CIMB accounts 8603905676/ 8009081090 or Swift Code: CIBBMYKL or PayPal: [email protected]

For further details, contact Low at 011-16068677.