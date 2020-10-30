Ipoh-based NGO offers mobile food pantry service to help the poor affected by Covid-19

Perak Women for Women will embark on mobile food pantry to better assist the poor who were affected by Covid-19 pandemic. ― Picture via via Facebook/ The PWW Shop

IPOH, Oct 30 ― Following the successful implementation of its food pantry programme, Ipoh based non-governmental organisation Perak Women for Women (PWW) is taking the programme one step further.

By going to the people.

This, according to PWW co-founder Yip Siew Keen, was to ensure the assistance was more target-based.

“When we first held the food pantry programme in front of our shop at Market Street, some took advantage of it where several members of a family would come to pick up three items each from the table after filling out their name and contact number.”

“So to ensure only those that really needed help received the items, PWW president Sumathi Sivamany suggested that we go to them instead,” she said.

She added with the mobile food pantry, the stationary food pantry in front of the association's shop would be temporarily stopped.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Yip said the first mobile distribution has been set for November 5 at Harmoni flat in Buntong from 11am.

“For the distribution at Harmoni flat, we are working with the flat's Rukun Tetangga chairman who will give us a list of qualified recipients.”

“We will bring about 900 items consisting of food, groceries and toiletries for distribution,” she added, noting that the association hoped to have the mobile pantry every Thursday.

The association welcomes donations in cash and kind for the mobile pantry.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many especially the B40 are affected as they become jobless.”

Yip said those who need assistance can contact their community leaders.

“The community leaders can then get in touch with us and we can work on how best to help them,” she said.

For details, contact PWW at 05-2469715.