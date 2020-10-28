7-Eleven Malaysia donates sewing machines to economically challenged women

The sewing machines will empower the economically challenged women. — Picture courtesy of 7-Eleven Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Convenience store chain 7-Eleven Malaysia and NGOhub have contributed sewing machines to assist economically challenged women make a living through sewing.

The contribution was made via non-profit social enterprise, UmieAktif, which works with these women in areas such as Chow Kit and Kampung Melayu Ampang, as well as around the country in Kelantan, Pahang and Terengganu.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s marketing general manager Ronan Lee said it believes in giving back and strengthening resilience within vulnerable communities, and there is no exception for single mothers and women from low-income families.

“We hope that the contribution of sewing machines could give them the opportunity to work, to continuously improving their job skills and eventually putting their families on a positive trajectory toward self-sufficiency.

“Single mothers and marginalised women who lack specialised job skills are often forced to rely on modest welfare assistance to make ends meet.

“We firmly believe that empowerment project like this goes a long way as they learn sewing skills and produce marketable products,” he said.

In a statement, Lee added this in turn could reduce their dependence on public assistance by helping them to achieve financial independence and providing their children with a better future.

Thanking 7-Eleven Malaysia for their generous contribution, UmieAktif co-founder Nik Sin Nik Man said it meant a lot to their participants.

“At present, we have more than 100 participants, who are mostly single mothers, home-makers and also women who want to learn about entrepreneurship. Today, they can produce plush toys,appliquéd tote bags, table runners, and reusable cloth face masks.

“Since its inception in 2016, the sewing project has brought about positive impact to the community. Many of our participants can now pay medical bills, send their children to school and put food on table with decreased reliance on assistance from the members of the public.”

Find out more and support Umie Aktif’s on Faceboo or contact them at 017-5279342