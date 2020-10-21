Bukit Bintang’s luxury mall The Starhill to reopen in 2021 with exclusive flagship stores

The Starhill is set to reopen next year with a refreshing new look that combines hospitality with retail experience. — Picture courtesy of The Starhill

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The Starhill will be adding several high-end names to their roster of tenants ahead of their reopening in the first quarter of 2021.

Renowned for being a premier shopping destination in Kuala Lumpur’s golden triangle, The Starhill, formerly known as Starhill Gallery, announced its plans for rebranding in October last year.

The mall then kicked off renovation works and is set to unveil exclusive flagship stores in addition to a new look for existing tenants that will bring exciting experiences for both loyal clientele and new customers.

YTL Land and Development Berhad vice president Joseph Yeoh said that the transformation was timely to put The Starhill at the forefront of an ever-changing and challenging retail industry.

“Amidst the current challenging times for the retail industry, we are delighted to share exciting news today after keeping things under wraps since The Starhill started renovation works a year ago.

“Our transformed boutique mall presents four floors of a premium retail environment, designed to defy the ever-prevalent cookie-cutter mall trend and to offer every visitor more meaning, authenticity and connection,” Yeoh said in a press release.

Yeoh added that the renovation timeline faced unexpected hurdles due to the nationwide movement control order that began in March but thankfully managed to catch up with the delays.

From food to fashion, shoppers will be spoilt for choice with high-end luxury brands and sophisticated dining experiences. — Picture courtesy of The Starhill

Caviar seafood bar and fashion lounge Mari*Star from The Marini’s Group will be fronting the street at The Starhill to welcome trendsetters looking for a unique dining and retail experience in Kuala Lumpur.

French fashion house Balmain, Swiss watchmaker Patek Philippe, and luxury fashion brands Philipp Plein and Tom Ford will debut their exclusive flagship stores on The Starhill's ground floor while Italian luxury menswear brands Paul & Shark and Stefano Ricci will be among the names unveiling first-ever flagship stores in Malaysia.

Existing tenants such as Davidoff Cigars, Louis Vuitton, Off-White, Roberto Coin, and Shiatzy Chen will also be reopening with fresh new looks and concepts to better serve their clients.

On the lower ground floor, food lovers can expect nothing short of culinary sophistication where fresh, seasonal, and globally inspired dining experiences will be up for the taking.

The list of restaurants includes Shook!, Luk Yu Tea House, The Alchemy bar, Jogoya, and Tarbush Lounge.

More brands with new-to-market concepts will be announced closer to The Starhill’s reopening date.