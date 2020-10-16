Malaysian law student receives cash gifts after sharing bank account number for birthday, spends on essentials for B40 families

Imran spent his birthday distributing food items to two B40 families near his house in Klang. — Picture via Imran Shah Misman

PETALING JAYA, October 16 — Malaysia law student Imran Shah Misman jokingly shared his bank account number on his Twitter account on his birthday eve, but did not expect the outcome of it.

He had tweeted, “Damn, I’m turning 23 tomorrow. That’s crazy,” while including his bank account number.

Whew some of you really sent me money for my birthday that I posted as a joke. Thank you so much for your kindness. I used the money to feed 2 b40 families. An orphan and a single mother 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/YcCyuVbAhn — Imran Shah (@imranshah___) October 15, 2020

While he didn’t really expect anything as he meant it in jest, Imran was taken aback to find he had received a total of RM160.

“Honestly, the Twitter statement was meant as a joke. I had no idea that my followers would actually donate to my account number,” he told Malay Mail.

The 23-year-old who hails from Klang then discussed with his mother and decided to use the money donated to buy groceries for two B40 families staying near to his house.

“I bought groceries which were food items and delivered them to the families the next day.

“One of the family members of the first family we visited is a divorcee who is struggling to make ends meet and stays with her mother and her child.

“The other family consists of an orphan who stays with her grandmother.”

Imran also confessed that he teared up after seeing the happy and thankful faces of the families.

“It was such a rewarding experience and giving back to my community opened my eyes to the underprivileged communities living amongst us.

“I want to work with non-governmental organisations (NGO) in the future to help other disadvantaged communities,” he said.

His Twitter post received 14,000 likes from Twitter users with many praising him for performing a good deed on his birthday.