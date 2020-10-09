Ipoh’s Tasik Cermin gets love from internet users as an Instagrammable spot (VIDEO)

Tasik Cermin probably derives its name from the water where it reflects the surrounding greenery and limestone mountains which makes it an Instagram worthy spot.— Pictures by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 9 — It is not recognised as a tourist attraction.

But thanks to social media, Tasik Cermin or Mirror Lake at Gunung Rapat, Ipoh is receiving the much-needed recognition from internet users instead.

On weekends, the open area leading into the lake that doubles as a parking lot is full of vehicles with visitors from far and near.

The lake probably derives its name from the water where it reflects the surrounding greenery and limestone mountains which makes it an Instagram worthy spot.

As it is not a gazetted as a tourist spot, there are no proper signboards to guide visitors into it.

But if you drive along Jalan Dr Raja Nazrin Shah (formerly known as Jalan Gopeng), look out for Jun Tyre Auto Service and turn left.

Then follow signages labelled ‘Tokong Da Seng Ngan’ located along the gravel road until you reach the quarry entrance next to a white run-down bungalow.

Upon seeing the bungalow, walk through this area and you will reach the opening to a tunnel.

While the walk through the 150 metres tunnel is dark as there are no lights, the sight that greets you at the end will be breathtaking.

Simpang Pulai assemblyman Tan Kar Hing said Tasik Cermin started to receive attention from visitors some 10 years back thanks to social media.

Tasik Cermin is located in Simpang Pulai constituency.

“It is not gazetted as a tourist spot due to overlapping ownership of areas leading to the lake,” Tan told Malay Mail.

“But the lake area itself belongs to the Perak state government.”

He added that the Ipoh City Council maintains it.

Tan said Tasik Cermin is popular among visitors as it is one of the easily accessible sites under the Kinta Valley Geopark.

The former state tourism, arts and culture committee chairman under the Pakatan Harapan government called for holistic planning to develop the area.

“There is a need to gazette Tasik Cermin into a tourist spot so that better facilities can be put in place.”

“As of now, the state is losing out on getting an income from it,” he said, suggesting that a token sum be taken from visitors first to upkeep the area.