‘He loved to see the happy faces of children’: Malaysian Pokemon plush toy seller Uncle David dies at age 68

Pokemon plush toy seller Uncle David became famous for selling his variety of plush toys. — Picture by Choo Choy May.

PETALING JAYA, Oct 6 — The late David Christopher Vincent Phillips or fondly known as Uncle David who was famous for selling plush toys, died two days ago.

His son Rafeal Fika Phillips told Malay Mail that his late father passed away after suffering from multiple infections and a heart attack.

Dubbed Uncle David by his ardent buyers, the 68-year-old was known for selling his Pokemon plush toys in many places in the Klang Valley such as Ampang, Cheras, Damansara and Petaling Jaya.

He usually bought his toys from a supplier and from 2005 till 2011, he went around selling his plush toys in a bag and sold them at various places.

But many people remember him especially in 2016, when the game Pokemon Go became popular and many bought his cheap plush toys outside Damansara Utama’s HSBC Bank where he sold his toys on a mat.

“Many people crowded dad’s humble stall just to get their favourite Pokemon plush toys and after the Pokémon Go craze, there were still loyal buyers who bought the plush toys.”

According to Rafeal, David had a permanent spot outside Damansara Utama’s HSBC Bank since 2015 where he sold his plush toys for sometimes as low as RM10 and many loyal buyers bought the plush toys on a frequent basis.

“But since last year, his health worsened as he had a fall and his organs began to fail as he had multiple infections.

“And that was when he stopped selling the Pokemon plush toys even before the movement control order was put in place.”

On what was so special about his father’s Pokemon business, Rafeal said that his father always lowered the prices of the plush toys if he knew that people couldn’t afford them.

He also said that because his father loved selling the plush toys to children, there were times where he also sold the plush toys on weekends.

“Apart from the fact that many would buy the plush toys on weekends, dad also loved seeing the happy faces of children whenever they had their favourite plush toys in their hands.

“He also forged good relationships with the people around him — especially his customers who bought his plush toys.”

Asked as to what he missed the most about his father, Rafeal said that his dad always offered him good advice throughout his growing up years and he’s thankful for that.