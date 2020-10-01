Family care brand BZU BZU, Education Ministry jointly donate face masks to students in need

BZU BZU's regional sales director Edmund Chin (left) and deputy Education Minister Datuk Mah Hang Soon (right) with the face masks for students. — Picture courtesy of BZUBZU Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Oct 1 — Family care brand BZU BZU’s collaborative effort with the Education Ministry has resulted in the donation of over 100,000 face masks to underprivileged students across the nation.

The partnership was initiated to ensure students’ safety. encouraging them to practise social distancing and follow the new standard operating procedures (SOP), as well as reaching out to schools in underserved areas to receive the medical-grade face masks.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Mah Hang Soon expressed his gratitude to the brand for donating the face masks as it is crucial for students to wear them while following the SOP.

BZU BZU’s chief executive officer Raphael Jiang meanwhile said that the masks donated to the underserved communities have properties such as made from medical-grade quality, CE certified and are suitable for sensitive skin.

“We hope that students will be encouraged to wear these face masks as it is an important precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus,” he said.